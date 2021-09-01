Young Hot Guyz and Dubliner whiskey collaborate on sizzling calendar

We here at GCN HQ are partial to the charms of Young Hot Guyz, we have to admit so when we got wind of this new charity calendar, we were practically giddy.

So, how did this steamy project come about? Well, over the last few months, Tony Cantwell, Shane Daniel Byrne, and Killian Sundermann have formed an online bond due to one commonality: they are Young Hot Guyz! Call it a running joke, call it facts, the sex appeal is undeniable. An idea then materialised amongst the gentlemen that perhaps there would be a demand for a limited-edition calendar featuring the tantalising trio in a steamy assault on the eyes.

Enter stage left Dubliner Whiskey who asked the guys if they could produce this calendar and donate the proceeds to a good cause. Tony, Shane, and Killian accepted the opportunity to marry their respective magnetism and immortalise their legacy on paper for years to come.

The Dubliner Whiskey wanted to partner with a charity close to their hearts on this one and we are honoured to be chosen.

The Young Hot Guyz talked to the fabulous Louise McSharry on 2fm this weekend about the project and their new reality as heartthrobs of the internet!

The Dubliner Irish Whiskey Global Brand Manager, Darren Mooney, had this to say of the project:

“It’s easily been the most enjoyable project at Dubliner HQ in 2021 thanks to all involved, though there’s more coming soon that we’re very excited about.”

And so, it went ahead. Three of Dublin’s most visually arresting lotharios met at a photographer’s studio in an undisclosed location in the City Centre. The session was a sumptuous exploration into what it really means to be Young Hot Guyz and the 13-page calendar it has resulted in can only be described as erotic art from the ’90s.

The calendar is available to buy from today at thedld.com for €20, all proceeds go to us! Hooray.