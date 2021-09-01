Actor and LGBTQ+ activist David Paisley to leave Scotland over threats to his safety

LGBTQ+ activist and well-known Scottish actor, David Paisley, has announced that he will be leaving Scotland, saying that he “no longer feels safe.”

The actor, known for his roles in River City, Emmerdale and Holby City, has garnered a significant amount of online attention for his defence of LGBTQ+ rights in Scotland, as well as his portrayal of gay characters on television.

The news comes after an incident that took place in June, where Paisley’s address was circulated online by anti-LGBTQ+ and anti-trans groups, specifically.

After his address was released online, he received “threats to [his] personal safety.”

So I’ve had to leave my home as I no longer felt safe. Individuals posted my details online, including that they know where I live & made threats to my personal safety. The Police put my home on a rapid response but due to safety concerns I’ve left and I’m staying somewhere safe. — David Paisley – Man at Bus Stop (@DavidPaisley) June 4, 2021

In a tweet from June 4th, Paisley said that: “I’ve had to leave my home as I no longer felt safe…The Police put my home on a rapid response but due to safety concerns I’ve left and I’m staying somewhere safe.”

Most recently, Paisley had openly criticised Scottish National Member of Parliament Joanna Cherry for her support of a fundraiser organised by an anti-trans group.

Following these events, Paisley tweeted on Tuesday, August 31st that he had “made quite a big and difficult decision.”

So I’ve made quite a big and difficult decision. I’ve decided to leave Scotland, in part because I no longer felt safe in my home. I love Scotland, and I’ve so much love for Glasgow. I think Scotland has an amazing future. I just have to do what’s right for me and my wellbeing. — David Paisley – Man at Bus Stop (@DavidPaisley) August 31, 2021



The actor and activist then went on to tweet that “I’ve decided to leave Scotland… because I no longer felt safe in my home.”

The actor and activist did acknowledge that:

“Not everyone has the luxury to be able to move and start again elsewhere, so solidarity with the Scottish LGBT+ community and especially the trans community.”

Paisley pledged to continue to support the LGBTQ+ community in Scotland from afar— articulating that: “I love Scotland, and I’ve so much love for Glasgow. I think Scotland has an amazing future. I just have to do what’s right for me and my wellbeing.”

Following his recent announcement, which received plenty of supportive messages and replies from members and supporters of the LGBTQ+ community in Scotland and elsewhere, Paisley highlighted several homophobic, hateful comments, one of which told him to “go to Afghanistan where LGBTQ+ are being killed.”

These kinds of hateful, violent comments highlight a clear connection between homophobic, transphobic individuals, and those who would sooner cast a blind eye on issues on racism, xenophobia and the refugee crisis.