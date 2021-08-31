Competition: Win tickets to incredible Drag Extravaganza with Midlands LGBT+ Project!

Mark your calendars, readers, the Midlands LGBT+ Project will hold their official launch on Saturday September 11, and they’re doing it in style – with an amazing Drag Extravaganza!

If that wasn’t exciting enough, one lucky person will win a pod of six tickets so they can enjoy the spectacular show in the Laois Music Centre in Portlaoise with friends. Expect performances by Irish drag icons Paul Ryder, Phil T Gorgeous, Angelica Starr, Pixie Woo and Veda!

The marvellous Midlands LGBT+ Project is an adults support service aiming to reduce isolation in the midlands and rural Ireland for LGBT+ people. They run support groups, social groups and over 50’s groups, so you should check out their social media to get involved and show your support towards a fantastic and much needed addition to the LGBTQ+ community.

Alongside that incredible drag spectacular, there’s a whole host of amazing things in store for their official launch day on September 11. If you head down to the Laois Music Centre, host Paul Ryder will be on hand, alongside the rest of the team, to welcome you to Drag Queen Bingo, music, family games and activities, and food and coffee stalls.

While the daytime events are free to attend, the Drag Extravaganza is a ticketed event, so if you aren’t lucky enough to win this time, you can still get your hands on tickets for the unmissable event right here. Tickets are available to be bought in pods of four or six people. It’s an over-18’s event and kicks off at 6.30pm.

So! Competition time. If you’d like to be in the running for tickets for a pod of six, just answer the following question:

Where will the official launch day for the Midlands LGBT+ Project take place?

