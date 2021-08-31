Katie-George Dunlevy wins gold as LGBTQ+ Paralympians continue to triumph

The Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games has seen a record-breaking number of LGBTQ+ athletes competing, with Ireland’s own Katie-George Dunlevy amongst those picking up coveted spots on the podium. Just this morning, the Team Ireland athlete won Gold alongside teammate Eve McCrystal in the cycling ‘Women’s road time trial B’ event.

The duo finished the race in a time of 47 minutes 32.07 seconds to earn the gold medal, followed by Team GB’s Lora Fachie and Corrine Hall, who recorded a time of 48 minutes 32.06 seconds.

Speaking to RTÉ sport, McCrystal described the race as “the ride of our lives.”

“We went for it. I think after the first lap we were five seconds ahead so I think we’re better ahead than chasing. I just had in my head, ‘I’m not letting this go now’.”

Dunlevy admitted to having a good feeling before the event, saying, “I could feel it before we went. I was like, ‘we’re going to win this’. We really wanted it.”

"We're after doing the ride of our lives" – Ireland's Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal reflect on their brilliant gold #rtesport #paralympics pic.twitter.com/ZNHwUUYkef — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) August 31, 2021

The gold place finish means that Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal retain their title from the Rio Games in 2016.

This is the second set of medals won by the pair at the Tokyo Games, as they also claimed silver in the 3,000m individual pursuit event earlier this week. In that race, the British athletes came out on top in what was a closely fought final.

The Irish team will have a chance of winning a hat trick of medals as they prepare for their final event at the Games.

In another historic moment for LGBTQ+ athletes, Australia’s Robyn Lambird has become the first non-binary medal-winner in Paralympics history. The 24-year-old wheelchair racer claimed bronze in the Women’s 100-metre T34 sprint on Sunday, finishing in a time of 18.68 seconds.

Speaking to 7Sport after their win, Lambird said, “I want to show all kids out there – with disabilities or not – if you have a dream, chase it. There’s always a way, and you can find that way.”

The Paralympian also sent a message to audiences stating, “Disabled is sexy!” during their post-race speech.