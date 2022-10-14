Graham Norton gives masterful comment on cancel culture and Trans issues

During an interview published online on October 12, Irish presenter Graham Norton delivered the perfect response to broadcaster Mariella Frostrup, who was asking for his take on so-called cancel culture and Trans issues.

The interview in question was done at the Cheltenham Literature Festival, where TV host Frostrup asked Graham Norton for his thoughts on cancel culture. The gay icon replied that he finds it absurd that famous people complain about cancel culture, as they have done in newspapers and during interviews.

Indeed, over the last few years, ‘cancel culture’ has become the term that people use when they publicly say or do something controversial and face online backlash for it. “The word is the wrong word,” said Norton. “I think the word should be accountability.”

He then used John Cleese as an example of a famous person who has recently fervently complained about cancel culture. “It must be very hard to be a man of a certain age, who’s been allowed to say what he wants for years, and now suddenly there’s some accountability. It’s free speech, but it’s not consequence-free,” he added.

"In what world are you cancelled? I think the word is the wrong word. I think the word should be accountability." Graham Norton criticises John Cleese and tells #TimesRadio that cancel culture isn't real.@mariellaf1 pic.twitter.com/mErngPl2kJ — Times Radio (@TimesRadio) October 12, 2022

After these words, the interviewer raised the subject of the backlash faced by author J.K. Rowling, who has faced widespread criticism for using her worldwide influence to spread Trans-exclusionary views, prompting LGBTQ+ activists from all over the world to condemn her transphobia and many actors from the Harry Potter cast to distance themselves from her opinions. In bringing up the subject, Frostrop suggested that there had been “attempts at censorship” against Rowling.

“What I feel weird about is when I’m asked about it, I become part of the discussion,” was Norton’s reply. “All I’m painfully aware of is that my voice adds nothing to that discussion.”

Graham Norton, asked about JK Rowling in a public interview, gives a thoughtful reply not even mentioning her, and simply says journalists should talk to experts and trans people about trans issues.

JKR responds by sneeringly trashing Graham on here cos that's who she is now — Dr Panti Bliss-Cabrera (@PantiBliss) October 13, 2022

He then added that he was “sort of embarrassed” about being drawn into the conversation and that “If people want to shine a light on those issues – and I hope people do – talk to Trans people, talk to the parents of Trans kids. Talk to doctors and psychiatrists. Talk to someone who can illuminate this in some way”.

“If you want to talk about something, talk about the thing. You don’t need to attach a Kardashian to a serious subject – the subject should be enough in itself,” he went on to say.

“Can we rustle up some f***ing experts and talk to them, rather than men in shiny pink suits,” he concluded with irony, while wearing a pink suit.