Graham Norton celebrates wedding in star-studded west Cork party

It is understood that Irish television star Graham Norton marked his wedding over the weekend with a blessing ceremony at the elegant Bantry House followed by a party at his holiday home in Cork village Ahakista.

Norton and his partner (who is still shrouded in mystery to protect his privacy) may have been married at an earlier stage, according to the Irish Examiner, with the weekend celebrations marking the occasion after the fact, with approximately 120 of their closest loved ones among them.

Bantry House was closed to the public, with guests arriving on Saturday afternoon, and all staff operated with the utmost discretion so that the love birds could celebrate without the eyes of the public upon them. The blessing ceremony was performed at the historic four-star venue by a local rector, the Irish Examiner reports, with guests then moving to a second fabulous gathering at Norton’s holiday home with marquees overlooking the waterfront.

The event was anything but boring with entertainment from the likes of Scottish singer Lulu and a modern Irish dancing performance by Cairde, who have gained fame through their platform on TikTok. Irish drag sensation Panti Bliss also put her talents to work at the lush event, delighting guests with her own DJ set.

Evidence of the festivities began to emerge at the start of the week, with marquees going up to house Sunday’s activities, hinting to locals what might be afoot. One local observer noted that the occasion marked “good things for good people”, while another commented on Norton’s character.

“He is the most charming, decent person, generous with his time and fun.”

Norton still hasn’t made comment about the wedding party to news outlets or slipped fans any details through his social media pages, with his platform bearing news only of his upcoming book tour for his next novel Forever Home.