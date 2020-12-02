The environmental organisation Green Sod Ireland launches their ‘Save A Sod’ Campaign, to protect Irish ecosystems and to encourage people to be proactive in the preservation of nature.

Save A Sod is a new way to contribute and commit to protecting Irish Biodiversity. It is a way to take direct action in response to the climate emergency. This campaign acknowledges that plants, land, animals, watersheds, and humans are all interconnected, forming a web of life – the survival of one depends upon the other.

Save A Sod is a fundraising campaign to protect Irish biodiversity and wild acres. Funds go directly to protecting establishing Wild Acres across Ireland, with a systemic approach; encouraging proactive preservation and re-wilding through the care of gifted land and ecological education as part of the solution to the global biodiversity and climate emergency.

Green Sod Ireland was established in 2006 in response to a rapid loss of land and biodiversity during the Celtic tiger days. It is a nationwide land trust with gifted land in its care – by holding these parcels in trust all of its living organisms both common and rare are preserved and can flourish.

Green Sod Ireland is asking the public to help them in their work by ‘Saving A Sod’ of Ireland. Funds donated will be used to protect the land and species already in trust – [Connemara Co. Galway, Rosscarbery Co.Cork, Co.Carlow, Ballinrobe Co.Mayo, Kinnegoe Co. Donegal, Arderry Co. Cavan]

The Save A Sod campaign will help protect wild spaces and Irish Biodiversity from decline. Put your name to as little as one sod or dedicate one or more to a friend, colleague or family member.

For as little as €25, you can protect a Sod of Irish land for one year. Contributors who save one sod will receive a Digital Cert to acknowledge their donation. Those who Save more than one Sod will receive a beautiful Letterpress Certificate. The certificate is hand-made by Dublin Letterpress Studio ‘One Strong Arm’ using card made from recycled coffee cups and printed with ecological ink.

People will also have the option to gift or dedicate Sods in the name of someone. Family and corporate packages are also available.

To learn more about the campaign, click here.