GCN and One Strong Arm collaborate on special limited edition Pride print

GCN is proud to collaborate with One Strong Arm on this beautiful and powerful Pride Print immortalising the powerful words of Evgeny Shtorn in celebration of what is, an unprecedented Pride season.

The Pride print encapsulates the words Evgeny offered when he participated in GCN’s Mar Ref Event back in May. Shtorn is a vocal LGBT+ activist who was named The Person of the Year at the GALAS back in February.

During the Mar Ref Event, Shtorn talked about how important it is to be proud of what we have achieved but also the importance of using the potency of our visibility as a means to affect change and support each other as a global LGBT+ community in fighting against oppression, systemic racism and authoritarian regimes. You can watch his piece here.

“Our Solidarity is in our Visibility” – the quote stuck with us all at Team GCN, particularly, our Art Director, Dave Darcy, who immediately imagined it as a print. When Dave is not working on GCN, he runs a Dublin based letterpress studio called One Strong Arm which boasts an ever-growing collection of antique wood and metal type alongside more modern techniques and processes.

Dave’s design work is always innovative and we adore collaborating with him on all of GCN’s design projects and visual identity. In fact, Dave’s work has been selected by the 100 Archive (an annual archive that captures important and distinctive communication design) for two years running.

With our print edition paused and our main fundraising sources severely curtailed due to COVID, we, like, many other charities have had to quickly change the ways we fundraise and this project is a beautiful way for people to support Ireland’s national LGBT+ press while treating yourself to a beautiful, handmade piece of Irish art.

You can buy the print on the One Strong Arm site here.