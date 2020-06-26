Evvol release their high intensity dyke in sexually charged visuals for Speedboat

Berlin-based duo Evvol, Julie Chance and Jane Arnison, are back with another barrier smashing video all filmed while Berlin was easing out of lockdown a few weeks ago for track Speedboat.

The visuals for Speedboat sees ‘High Intensity Dyke’ roam the streets of Berlin, beckoning to her locked-down brood and spreading her sexual sutra to awaken then from their slumber.

The video is co-directed by Julie Chance and Matt Lambert, who is well known for his queer photography and film-making in which he aims to portray realism and intimacy.

Chance and Lambert previously collaborated on the video for Evvol’s track ‘Release Me’, a video of empowering in showcasing lesbian intimacy. On ‘Release Me’, Evvol told GCN back in 2018:

“It’s nice to take the power back against a male gaze of what females do and say, more specifically the notions of lesbian sex that have been countlessly misrepresented in film and other media.

“It’s also nice to take the power back against the conservative shameful led perspective that sex is bad or dark and should be hidden away – we present sex happening in a fun, relaxed and community setting far away from ideas of shame and secrecy. That was important for us.”

Speedboat takes a similar approach in tackling the dramatic or serious narrative given to lesbians through a male gaze and provides some much-needed comic relief.

Speaking about their vision for the video, Evvol told GCN:

“We are always motivated to create work that represents us. As queer women often our sexuality is presented through a male gaze or in dramatic context — one that’s serious or heartbreaking.

“This was a moment for us just to enjoy being irreverent and playful with our sexual energy, particularly as spring was emerging and lockdown restrictions were easing.

“This is us taking control of our own narrative and is in itself a political act.

“This film is an escapist moment of relief from these turbulent times we’re all in together.”

Watch the music video for Speedboat below. Speedboat is featured on Evvol’s second album The Power and is available on limited edition vinyl here.