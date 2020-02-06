Growing Families to host event focusing on queer dads and surrogacy

Growing Families (formerly Families Through Surrogacy) are hosting an event that will focus on various topics and give advice on how to access surrogacy outside of Ireland, this event would be great for those looking to become queer dads.

With the Irish government still drafting workable surrogacy legislation, there is currently no regulation surrounding surrogacy in Ireland. There continues to be a steady flow of family-minded LGBT+ singles and couples engaging in cross-border arrangements.

Only three countries globally the USA, Canada and Colombia have laws which specifically allow queer single people and couples from foreign nations to access surrogacy. In Canada and Colombia, surrogacy must be altruistic, though, in practice, surrogates in both countries are well-compensated. Canada is currently tightening its rules around surrogacy to better define what surrogates can and can’t claim. But a severe shortage of surrogates in Canada wait times can be around 12 months and longer wait times in Colombia is pushing queer people eager to start a family further away.

Meanwhile, more than one hopeful queer dad has been sold into surrogacy in Georgia – a reputable destination but one which only allows heterosexual couples. This makes life more difficult for those who want to start a family and are looking into surrogacy as an option.

This lack of options has led to the emergence of surrogacy programs in countries with an absence of laws or holes in their legislation. Cyprus has become more popular and Ukraine providers are selling programs in the Czech Republic. However, it is not local women who carry in these countries but Ukraine surrogates who are paid handsomely to relocate for surrogacy.

The Growing Families March event in Dublin will provide the latest insights into risks, practicalities and ethics when it comes to surrogacy in the US, Canada, Colombia, Cyprus, Czech Republic and other destinations.

Local queer dads will share their surrogacy experiences and there will be practical sessions on everything from immigration, parentage, formula feeding, milk sharing through to social catch-ups.

Book tickets now on their website.