Growing Families to host a series of online webinars for future LGBT+ parents

Growing Families are hosting a series of online webinars that will focus on various topics and give advice on how to access surrogacy outside of Ireland. This event would be great for those looking to become parents. Their focus is on parents, surrogates and children’s own experiences and stories and they cover not just US options, but independent surrogacy and affordable international surrogacy.
With the Irish government still drafting workable surrogacy legislation, there is currently no regulation surrounding surrogacy in Ireland. There continues to be a steady flow of family-minded LGBT+ singles and couples engaging in cross-border arrangements.
Only three countries globally the USA, Canada and Colombia have laws which specifically allow queer single people and couples from foreign nations to access surrogacy. In Canada and Colombia, surrogacy must be altruistic, though, in practice, surrogates in both countries are well-compensated. Canada is currently tightening its rules around surrogacy to better define what surrogates can and can’t claim. But a severe shortage of surrogates in Canada and Colombia means wait times can be around 12 months, pushing queer people eager to start a family further away.
Here are upcoming webinars organised by Growing Families to get you up to speed on all things surrogacy.
Family Building Webinar for singles and same-Sex Couples
This webinar will include talks from same-sex parents via surrogacy about their path to parenthood. Surrogates share their perspectives and experiences.
This special Growing Families webinars is for intended Parents based in the UK and Europe and will focus on surrogacy and Egg Donation in the US with talks from US surrogacy experts and parents via the USA. Surrogacy in the US is accessible for singles, heterosexual couples and same-sex couples. Booking is essential for this webinar.
To find out more, visit the Growing Families website here.
