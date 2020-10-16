Halloween is not cancelled: everything queer happening this spooky season

Ladies and gentlemen, demons and goblins, I declare Halloween is not cancelled. Yes, we will all have to celebrate this year a little differently, and a lot more safely with masks and social distancing and plenty of good hand washing, but that doesn’t mean we still can’t enjoy this spooky season.

So dust off your witches hats, iron that Dracula cape, because here is a list of all the perfectly ghoulish delights happening in Ireland and abroad.

Friends of Dorothy Live Halloween Special

This Halloween the ‘Friends Of Dorothy‘ will be crawling right into your homes with a special live edition of their podcast! Hosted by Candy Warhol and Kiki St Clair and featuring ghoulish guest performances from international drag talent, a special guest interview and their ‘Creature Of The Night’ drag competition!

The Friends of Dorothy Halloween Special comes to you live as part of GCN’s In & Out Digital Festival. More details to be announced soon.

Shudder Street

For all of you horror fans, I present to you your next fan favourite: Shudder Street. The four-part horror anthology series is like no other. Set on a sleepy street in suburban Dublin, each episode looks at individual tales in each individual house. From exorcisms to masked killers, and the vengeful undead, nothing is as it seems on Shudder Street.

Episode one of the series will be released on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 8 PM on the Shudder Street YouTube channel.

IFI Horrorthon

Another treat for you horror junkies is the Irish Film Institute’s Horrorthon. IFI has lined up all of the best horror films that Ireland has to offer.

With a collection of 23 films ranging from horror-comedy to your old school goodies, you can take your pick of either one film, or spoil yourself to all of them with a festival pass. Either way, you’re in for a scary good time. Check out IFI’s Horrorthon here.

BEND

Now if you’re looking for a more drop dead fabulous experience, look no further than BEND. BEND is a new alternative online drag night, and is the antithesis of what people expect Drag to be. Influenced by alternative drag movements like DRAGULA and House of Drag NZ, BEND creates a space where drag performers can explore their darkest ideas without feeling the need to fit the typical drag mould expectation.

Hosted by Punk glam rock Queen Lavender, BEND begins on October 29. Keep up with the latest BEND news on their Instagram.

Bram Stoker Festival

Feel like you’ve been living in a coffin and are just dying to get out of the house? I suggest Dublin’s Bram Stoker Festival. DracuHa!, a walking tour with a devilish difference, is a self-guided audio tour through Dublin, where listeners will be guided by some of Ireland’s most celebrated writers and comedians regaling you with their personal horror stories inspired by Dublin’s fair streets.

If you decide that there’s no place like home, the Bram Stoker Festival also includes a chilling audio theatre experience from the comfort of your bed to creating Macnas puppets at home, the festival has plenty of deadly adventures to occupy little monsters and aged vampires over the midterm and Halloween Weekend. For more information, sink your teeth into the festival here.

International tricks and treats

And finally for all you witches and warlocks celebrating this haunting season abroad, we haven’t forgotten about you. Most haunted houses have now become drive-thru, apple and pumpkin picking is outdoors and socially distanced, and streaming services like Netflix and Disney+ have a group watching feature so you and your friends can watch your favourite Halloween classics together, even when you’re apart.

If you’re in Salem, Massachusetts take a day trip to see where the infamous witch trials took place, or if you’re in Savannah, Georgia, ride on through the Bonaventure Cemetery where the inspiration came from for the chilling Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil.

No matter where you are in the world, Halloween is not cancelled. Now if only there was a spell that’ll make COVID-19 go away…