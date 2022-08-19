Soccer stars Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger adopt second child

Two days ago, on August 17, US soccer players Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger announced that they have adopted their second child. The name of the latest member of their queer family is Ocean Maeve and the parents already adore him.

Krieger and Harris are two professional soccer players for NJ/NY Gotham FC of the National Women’s Soccer League. They were also members of the winning team at the 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Canada and at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup in France.

After announcing their engagement in 2019, the couple got married in Miami in December of the same year. Their family expanded when their daughter, Sloane Phillips, became part of it in 2021. Now, with two heartwarming posts shared on Instagram, Harris and Krieger have announced they are adopting a second child.

“My wife and I are excited to share that we have adopted a baby boy,” wrote Harris “Our hearts are full during this time and we are so grateful for the love and support our family, friends and club have shown.”

She also shared how their daughter seems just as excited as they are about welcoming the new member of the family and that she “wakes up every morning saying ‘Baby, baby.’”

She concluded her post by saying, “Let the sleepless nights rage on @alikrieger … I wouldn’t want it any other way. Ocean Maeve Krieger-Harris, welcome to the family baby boy. Your Moms and big sister love you very much.”

Krieger echoed her wife’s excitement on her own Instagram, sharing the following message: “Welcome to the world, Ocean Maeve. We are so thrilled for our growing family and couldn’t be more excited to have two beautiful babies to share life with! Baby Boy, you are so loved and adored already and I’m so proud to be your Mommy.”