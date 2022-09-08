Harry Styles in queer love triangle in My Policeman trailer

#SpitGate is taking a backseat in the news today as the trailer for the highly anticipated My Policeman has been released. The film, starring Harry Styles and The Crown’s Emma Corrin, is set to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 11. Although regular moviegoers won’t be able to see the film in cinemas until October 21.

My Policeman centres around a closeted Brighton police officer in the 1950’s called Tom Burgess, played by Harry Styles. Tom finds himself in a queer love triangle after he marries schoolteacher Marion (played by Emma Corrin) while also being in a relationship with museum curator Patrick (played by David Dawson).

The trailer opens with the three main leads celebrating their friendship over a candlelit dinner, going on road trips in the English countryside and admiring art in museums. “I want you to be my wife,” Tom says to Marion, but we also see a new love brewing between Tom and Patrick.

The film jumps between the 1950’s and 1990’s when the three are reunited once again 40 years later.

The film is based on the book of the same name, written by Bethan Roberts. It was adapted for the screen by Oscar-nominated Ron Nyswaner, who has had a hand in making remarkable films like Philadelphia (1993).

One more insight we have into the film is the nature of the intimate scenes. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Styles described the sex scenes as “tender,” going on to say: “So much of gay sex in film is two guys going at it, and it kind of removes the tenderness from it.”

Fans have taken to Twitter to express their excitement for the film’s upcoming release:

Me after watching the My Policeman trailer pic.twitter.com/LpffL0tZuA — Kels!! (@lovelylittlefrk) September 7, 2022



What a time to be alive for the Harry Styles fans out there with Don’t Worry Darling also on the way!