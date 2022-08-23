Harry Styles addresses sexuality and queerbaiting speculations

Rolling Stone recently announced Harry Styles as its first global cover star. The beloved artist opens up about the speculations surrounding his sexuality and the accusations of queerbaiting.

The singer addressed the arguments surrounding his identity, saying, “Sometimes people say, ‘You’ve only publicly been with women,’ and I don’t think I’ve publicly been with anyone.” He continued, “If someone takes a picture of you with someone, it doesn’t mean you’re choosing to have a public relationship or something.”

Styles has been slapped with the queerbaiting label over his sense of style, which defies societal norms and gender presentation, and the way he presents himself has sparked controversy.

His unique fashion style attracted Vogue magazine to offer him the first male solo cover star back in 2020.

In the Vogue feature, he spoke about his relationship with clothing, saying, “When you take away ‘There’s clothes for men and there’s clothes for women,’ once you remove any barriers, obviously you open up the arena in which you can play. I’ll go to shops sometimes, and I just find myself looking at the women’s clothes thinking they’re amazing.”

His statement drew criticism from many people including queer icon Billy Porter who expressed his disappointment in Vogue magazine for highlighting a white cisgender star as a gender-neutral fashion icon.

Shortly after this, Porter apologised saying, “The first thing I want to say is, Harry Styles, I apologise to you for having your name in my mouth.”

Styles has rarely spoken about his sexuality over the years. In 2017, he told The Sun that he didn’t feel a need to label his sexuality. “I don’t feel like it’s something I’ve ever felt like I have to explain about myself.”

Despite the ongoing obsession and speculation about his sexual orientation, Styles has endeavoured to create queer-friendly spaces at his concerts which involve him flying pride flags on stage and helping people to come out of the closet.

It’s been a busy year so far for Harry Styles with his Love on Tour selling out multiple venues across the globe and his two new movies due to come out later this year.

One of the films is the highly anticipated is My Policeman, starring Styles and The Crown’s Emma Corrin. The film is based on a novel of the same name about a policeman (Styles) who falls in love with museum curator Patrick.

Styles talked about how his role in the film has also been a part of his journey to figuring out his sexuality: “I think everyone, including myself, has your own journey with figuring out sexuality and getting more comfortable with it.”