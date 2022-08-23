Unmissable queer nights happening this Friday in Dublin

We know what you’re thinking. “I’ve barely recovered from last weekend, and you’re bringing up queer nights on Friday already?!”. And yes, that’s exactly what we’re doing because you need to be prepared for what this Friday has in store for you.

Not one, not two, but three nights dedicated to the queer community are taking place in the capital on Friday, so you’ve got a choice to make. Which one will you pick?

NSFW

Having launched in January this year, the new techno-themed queer club NSFW is back in Bow Lane for its usual last Friday of the month. Headliner act R.Kitt will take the decks with sick tunes for the whole night, supported by co-founder and DI L. Ivory and Bé. Every queer in town is welcome in this space and kink dress is strongly encouraged. And their dark room will be up and running with supplies from MPOWER. Get your tickets here.

Strawberries

Strawberries cannot contain their excitement at announcing this Friday’s show, which will mark the first party with artists Bambi and Bull Horris as Strawberries residents. Hosted by drag artist The Doll Named Dan, who has been described as “one of the most outrageous performers to come out of East London”, this queer event has amazing tunes in store, ranging from lush house to euphoric trance. Early bird tickets have already sold out, so don’t waste time and grab the remaining ones here.

Sweatbox

Dublin’s home of Sweaty Gay House, Sweatbox has gone monthly at Here & Now club. With the best sound system in town, DJ Karen will get you dancing throughout the whole night. Because of the current monkeypox situation in Ireland, they have decided to temporarily close their dark room for safety. Don’t be discouraged though, because this event promises brilliant music, lots of booze from their five bars and even a Bear Pit dance floor upstairs. Catch your tickets here!

Last weekend was particularly brutal and you feel like you won’t survive if you go partying this weekend too? Not to worry, we have a bonus option for you happening next weekend.

Queer Mania

On September 1st, Queer Mania will co-host The Chromatica After Ball as a tribute to the amazing Lady Gaga. Each act will perform one of the star’s songs for all fans that went or wish they could have gone to Gaga’s Chromatica Ball Tour. Don’t miss this opportunity to participate in a night filled to the brim with all forms of queer talents and get your tickets here.