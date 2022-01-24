New queer dance club NSFW launches in Dublin

‘Not Safe For Work’, a new monthly queer club, hits Dublin this Friday, January 28.

The techno and progressive-dance inspired night is being billed as “a queer safe space” for both dance and play. As they say on their Eventbrite page, “You survived the apocalypse! Now let’s have a proper f***ing party!”

The club is co-hosted by Sean Fitzpatrick and Lee Bracken, a well-established DJ and composer. The pair came together with a view to introducing something new and fresh to the LGBTQ+ club scene in Dublin.

Sean told GCN, “We have been greatly inspired by the emergence of alternative club nights that were flourishing before the pandemic; Grace, Strawberries, Sanctuary and so on. We want more alternative safe spaces for queer people and allies to be free to express themselves amongst like-minded people to awesome music.

“We hope to bring a flavour of the European underground rave scene to Dublin.”

The advised dress code for the new queer club is preferably black, kink and no perfume but as they say, “the freakier the better! Dust off those harnesses and chains, iron those mesh tops (or no top preferably) and polish those dancing boots.”

As Sean explains, “Our no phone policy will allow people to dress as they please and to play and dance without reproach.”

With the reopening of clubs and pubs, it’s great to see new initiatives like this taking hold already. We wish Sean and Lee all the best with the new venture. And after two years of not being able to party properly, as they say, themselves, “Let’s have a ball! We’ve f***ing earned it!”

The night launches in Bow Lane, on Aungier Street, this Friday at 10 pm. Tickets are available through Eventbrite. Anyone attending is advised that phone cameras will be taped up and anyone caught taking photographs will be asked to leave.