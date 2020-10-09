Queer Dublin clubnight Strawberries announce special fundraising event

Strawberries is very excited to announce they will host a four-hour takeover on HÖR BERLIN on Saturday, October 10 from 18:00-22:00(GMT+2).

They have a phenomenal line-up of artists for the takeover, Sparkling Water Dreams kick things off at 18:00 (17:00 Irish time), followed by Arabs Do It Better, //T-RAIL// and finishing with MDSM.

Through the stream, they are hoping to raise funds which will go directly to queer people affected by the port blast in Beirut on August 4.

The explosion left nearly 200 dead, 10,000+ injured and over 300,000 homeless and is considered to be the third-largest explosion in history. It came during the COVID-19 pandemic and the worst economic crisis in the history of the country. The Lebanese government has consistently failed at aiding the Lebanese people, who are left to fend for themselves.

Among those affected are individuals from the queer community, which is already marginalised, and even more so now. Due to unclear laws, lack of rights, and social restrictions, the queer community finds it hard to seek help from non-queer initiatives for safety reasons, whether it’s due to family conditions or professional reasons.

Strawberries has set up a dedicated Go Fund Me, which is now live, with all proceeds going to Queer Relief Fund.

Queer Relief Fund is an independent initiative launched by Sandra MELHEM, club owner and queer activist for over 10 years.

The initiative now includes a group of prominent figures in the queer community in Lebanon, ranging from club owners, artists, nightlife figures, safe space providers and designers to people in the medical field. Queer Relief Fund are constantly involved with the queer community and help in any way we can whenever something comes up.

Since the queer community was never a priority for the government and is definitely not one now, Queer Relief Fund have decided to support the community themselves to help it get back on its feet fast.

Donate to the Strawberries Queer Relief Fund here and tune in to watch their takeover on HÖR Berlin here.