TENI is hiring a Finance and Operations Manager

The wonderful team at TENI are hiring and are seeking a motivated candidate for the position of Finance and Operations Manager.
TENI is a non-profit organisation whose mission is to end transphobia and the stigma, discrimination and inequality that derives from it.
Today is #TransDayOfRemembrance 375 trans and gender-diverse people have been reported murdered in the past year: a 7% increase from the 2020 update. #TDoR2021 pic.twitter.com/yzrQAvUPtc
— TENI (@TENI_Tweets) November 20, 2021
The organisation has recently undergone some changes both in the board and the team and they are now looking for a new addition. Here is what you need to know if you’re interested in joining their team and applying for the job of Finance and Operations Manager.
The candidate who will be successful in their application will join the Senior Management Team and will provide leadership in financial and operational functions.
On #TransDayOfVisibility and every day, we’re proud to join @TENI_Tweets and @BeLonG_To in celebrating the courage and resilience of the trans community. We see you, we love you, we got your back. 🏳️⚧️ #TDOV #TDOV2021 pic.twitter.com/M7w7maNy1U
— Gay Community News (@GCNmag) March 31, 2021
Here is a breakdown of the specific responsibilities included in the job TENI is hiring for:
- developing, planning and reporting on budget
- managing the accounts, payroll and financial reporting of project-funded activities and grant-giving programmes
- managing the Human Resources requirements
- overseeing all operational activities to ensure safe and cost-effective management.
TENI is looking to hire someone who is proficient in the use of the following:
- Sage (Line 50) or equivalent.
- MS Office applications, including Outlook, Access, Word & Excel.
The applicant should also:
- have adequate knowledge of VAT, tax and other compliance implications of non-profit status
- have at least 3 years of experience in Financial & Operations Management
- have experience n charity accounting and annual reporting using SORP
- have 3+ years of experience in bookkeeping.
- have the ability to act as Company Secretary with responsibility for all relevant CRO filings
Moreover, the ideal candidate should also be a good team player, have good oral and written communication skills, have a strong drive for success, have leadership and conflict-management skills, as well as a good understanding of the LGBTQ+ communities.
If you are interested in applying, you can send your CV and a cover letter to [email protected].
The deadline for applications is January 31. For more info, you can visit their website.
