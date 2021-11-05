TENI bids heartfelt farewell to CEO and two managers

A statement from the Board of Directors sends their best wishes to three employees who will be leaving TENI with vacancies for the positions of CEO and two managers.

Among the departing employees is Éirénne Carroll who took over as CEO of TENI in July 2020. Following her time with TENI, Éirénne will be relocating to America to take up a new role in Durham, North Carolina.

Éirénne, who has only been in Ireland since August 2020, will be sorely missed for her many efforts and accomplishments as she fought for the Irish Transgender community. During her time here, she was named by The Irish Examiner as one of the Women of 2021; she helped develop EU level policy guides on cyberbullying, hate crimes and transphobia and she presented at EU Parliamentary meetings.

During her time in TENI, Eirenne was recognised as one of the Women of 2021 by the Irish Examiner. She presented at EU Parliamentary meetings and helped develop EU level policy guides on cyberbullying, hate crimes and transphobia. — TENI (@TENI_Tweets) November 5, 2021

Upon commencing her role and being recognised in the leadership category of their Women of 2021, Éirénne said to The Irish Examiner, “I envision achieving the long-term goal of an Ireland where transgender people are not just accepted but are thriving, welcomed and supported in every single way.”

“We would like to wish Eirenne every success and thank her for all her contributions to TENI,” read a press release by the TENI Board of Directors.

After much consideration I needed my network of long time friends, living alone through COVID and with multiple threats on my life and daily harassment, along with no healthcare was too much. I'm sad to leave Ireland, but I will heal and continue to support trans equality! https://t.co/SMhlZ14P1p — Shoshanna Caítlin Éirénne (she/her) (@WickedWitchNC) November 5, 2021

Also leaving the Trans equality non-profit are Dr Vanessa Lacey and Gordon Grehan.

Vanessa acted as TENI’s Health and Education Manager, responsible for creating a world-leading gender identity skills training for medical professionals and managing TENI’s Education and Family Support services.

Dr. Vanessa Lacey has decided to leave TENI to explore new opportunities. The Board of Directors would like to thank Vanessa for her significant contributions to TENI and wish her every success in their new endeavours. — TENI (@TENI_Tweets) November 5, 2021

Meanwhile, Gordon was positioned as TENI’s Operations Manager and has been with them for seven years. He played a key part in developing and delivering bespoke training programs and Diversity and Inclusion policies across a multiplicity of organisations.

Our operations manager Gordon Grehan has decided to leave TENI to explore new opportunities. The Board of Directors would like to thank Vanessa for her significant contributions to TENI and wish her every success in their new endeavours. — TENI (@TENI_Tweets) November 5, 2021

Vanessa and Gordon were both instrumental in bringing the European Professional Association for Transgender Healthcare (EPATH) Conference to Ireland in 2023, and they will be missed as they go off into the world for new adventures.

“The Board of Directors would like to thank Vanessa and Gordon for their significant contributions to TENI and wish them every success in their new endeavours,” TENI’s statement read.

We will learn more about the next CEO and managers of TENI in a further update on recruitment in due course. Any queries should be directed to the Chair of the Board of Directors, Sara R Phillips at [email protected]