TENI welcomes new Chief Executive Officer Éirénne Carroll

Éirénne Carroll has been announced as TENI’s new CEO and will come to the organisation with a wealth of experience in launching and leading non-profit initiatives across the globe. She has worked in Kolkata, India creating a homeless to housed and educated program. In Pokhara, Nepal, she worked with leading a drug rehabilitation centre for homeless children. In the United States, she has worked on refugee resettlement teams, with at-risk youth and in education and marketing development of schools.

Most importantly she has worked on LGBTQ+ advocacy projects and transgender equality programming. She was foundational to starting The Trans Love Project, an organisation that exists to spread funds to smaller, underfunded trans non-profits in the US that support advocacy and youth programming.

On Saturday evening as part of GCN and TENI’s special celebratory broadcast, The Road to Recognition proudly supported by Google Ireland and the Trans at Google group. Host (and TENI board member) Alexis Riva was delighted to announce the appointment of Éirénne Carroll as their new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Fantastic news as @TENI_Tweets has just announced their new CEO. Huge congratulations to Erin Carroll! Ireland is looking forward. #GenderRec5YearsOn Text GCN to 50300 to donate €4 or visit https://t.co/dQObw1DeBR. pic.twitter.com/spdrP0eUIh — Gay Community News (@GCNmag) July 11, 2020

All in all, Éirénne is bringing a tenacity to TENI that she sees continuing to expand the educational work of the organisation which will enhance advocacy, and build strong collaborations with other organisations in Ireland and across the world.

Commenting on the appointment, TENI Chair Sara R Phillips said:

“After a comprehensive and intensive hiring process, we are delighted to announce Éirénne’s appointment as the next Chief Executive Officer of TENI. Éirénne brings a new vibrancy to the TENI team, with extensive knowledge in running not for profit programmes throughout the world and central to community organisation in North Carolina. She will be a great addition to our already strong team. The Board look forward to supporting Éirénne and the TENI team in implementing our 3-year strategic plan and creating an Ireland where all people, regardless of their gender identity or expression can enjoy full acceptance, equality and human rights.”

Commenting on her appointment, Éirénne Carroll said:

“I am humbled and ecstatic to be joining the work of TENI. From their staff to board they have been passionate leaders across Ireland and have been fundamental in creating a progressive Ireland that is a world leader in transgender rights and equality. However, that doesn’t mean the work is over. I look forward to working on broader education initiatives that will protect and aid transgender children and transgender employees. I am also passionate about pushing forward full recognition for our non-binary and intersex friends, family and colleagues. I envision achieving the long-term goal of an Ireland where transgender people are not just accepted but are thriving, welcomed and supported in every single way. I believe and am ready to get to work for creating an Ireland that will be an international beacon of what true inclusion of diversity looks like.”

Éirénne will join the TENI team in the coming months.