The Road To Recognition was a fabulous and colourful celebration of The 5th Anniversary of Gender Recognition in Ireland

On Saturday, GCN live-streamed The Road to Recognition– a special online event to commemorate the fifth anniversary of the momentous occasion that saw the passage of progressive Gender Recognition legislation.

Ireland became the fourth country in the world to specifically introduce legislation based on self-determination, removing all medical criteria from the legal recognition process for those over 18.

The Road to Recognition was a very special collaboration between TENI and GCN with the generous support of Google Ireland. We’d like to particularly thank the Trans at Google team for making it possible to produce such a high spec digital live event.

The inimitable Alexis Riva hosted the almost 2hr broadcast with flair and humour. Alexis talked to key figures in the Trans community without whom there would have been no progress in terms of trans rights in Ireland. Rather appropriately, the first live guest was the trans icon Dr. Lydia Foy whose legal fight against the Irish state kickstarted the fight for recognition and advancement of trans rights and visibility in Ireland.

A true pioneer, Lydia Foy joins us live to share her memories of the long road to gender recognition. Click the link in bio to watch the live. Text GCN to 50300 to donate €4. #GenderRec5YearsOn pic.twitter.com/NCn2fgCPPH — Gay Community News (@GCNmag) July 11, 2020

Throughout the show, there were messages from the community that they had shared on social media with the hashtag #GenderRec5YearsOn were broadcast, alongside highly emotional video clips captured at the time.

Other live guests included the Chair of TENI and all-round hero, Sara Phillips, Michael Farrell who was Dr Foy’s legal representative and long-time ally in the fight, veteran trans activist Claire Farrell and many more.

There were gorgeous musical performances from Veda and Lady K, Wallis Bird, Avoca Reaction and Dear Bertrand to name but a few. It was a feast for the senses.

TENI very generously decided to share with us all the announcement of their new CEO, Ériénne Carroll during the broadcast. Carroll was patched into the show live from her home in North Carolina. Alexis talked to her about how exciting it is that she’ll lead TENI into the next chapter of activism needed as there are still many issues to address for Trans folks and much work still to be done.

Fantastic news as @TENI_Tweets has just announced their new CEO. Huge congratulations to Erin Carroll! Ireland is looking forward. #GenderRec5YearsOn Text GCN to 50300 to donate €4 or visit https://t.co/dQObw1DeBR. pic.twitter.com/spdrP0eUIh — Gay Community News (@GCNmag) July 11, 2020

If you missed this fabulous event live you can watch it back here.

You can support GCN and our ability to amplify and celebrate our trans community, trans voices and experiences by texting GCN to 50300 to donate €4* or by visiting our support page. You can support TENI here.

*Text costs €4. GCN will receive a minimum of €3.25 per text. Service Provider: LIKECHARITY. Helpline: 076 6805278