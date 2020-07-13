Traveller Pride Week 2020 launches with celebrations ahead

Traveller Pride had its official launch today, promising a week of celebrations, and aiming to “create change and overcome racism and discrimination”.

Accompanied by the hashtag #diversitywithin, you can expect unmissable discussions, storytelling and music, all promoting Traveller diversity and contribution across Irish life. The week is catered towards all members of the community, inclusive of everyone.

As with most celebrations this year, due to the need for social distancing, events will mainly be streamed online, but that hasn’t held back what promises to be jam packed week.

There will be an evening of storytelling and traditional music from Thomas McCarthy – the winner of the Traditional Singer of the Year Award in the Gradam Ceoil Awards 2019. Ireland’s Got Talent star Sharyn Ward will perform in a special Traveller Pride Week concert. LGBT+ Traveller comedian and activist, Martin Beanz Warde will be joined by author and LGBT+ Campaigner Oein DeBhairduin to chat around equality and diversity. That’s just a snippet of what people can expect.

Traveller Pride was launched by Senator Eileen Flynn, the first Traveller to be appointed to the Seanad, and the launch was followed by an impactful conversation featuring a diverse group of speakers including LGBT+ activist Darren Collins, Patrick Reilly, a Mental Healthcare worker with Pavee Point, Rose Marie Maughan, an equality activist with the Irish Traveller Movement, Healthcare Worker Ann Marie Quilligan, and coordinator of Blanchardstown Traveller Development Group, Catherine Joyce.

Prior to the launch, Senator Eileen Flynn shared, “I stood for what I believed in all my life, even when it meant pushing through racism and inequality. As young Traveller women we need to embrace the diversity of who we are and celebrate this throughout Traveller Pride 2020 and beyond.”

For further information on events and celebrations, make sure to visit the Traveller Pride Facebook page here.