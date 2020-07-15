TENI launch three-year strategic plan envisioning an Ireland moved beyond a legacy of trans discrimination

Today, on the fifth anniversary of the passage of the Gender Recognition Act, TENI has launched its Strategic Plan 2020-2023.

The plan outlines the strategic visions and goals to help the organisation to improve the lives of trans people and their families.

TENI was founded in 2006 and registered as a company limited by guarantee in February 2010.

In the foreword, Chair of TENI’s board of directors, Sara R Philips talks about the success of the national organisation while setting out areas of focus for the next three years.

“We have created a strong and respected organisation, started by trans people for trans people and their families. With our roots firmly set in the community, we have worked consistently and effectively to promote and advance our human rights.

Today, we are listening, learning and will strive to improve as an organisation.

“TENI has achieved more than we ever expected for our community and yet we know that we do not always get everything right. We have not always been effective or connected, not always explained our strategies in a comprehensive way, nor served the needs of all trans people as well as intended.

“The last couple of years have been a challenging time for all in TENI but especially for our community.

In the plan, TENI sets out four strategic goals:

TENI is a strong, sustainable organisation, created by trans people for trans people. Trans people are able to access all the services they need, and for those services to be trans friendly and inclusive. Trans people are celebrated, valued and enjoy the freedoms and opportunities to thrive. Ireland has moved beyond the legacy of trans discrimination to become a society free from discrimination, transphobia and oppression.

They detail how each goal will be achieved, for example, healthcare accessibility, enabling trans people of all ages and gender identities to access gender recognition, advocating for hate crime legislation, fighting for those within the community additionally marginalised.

As part of the launch, TENI released a video interview between TENI’s Health and Education Manager Vannessa Lacey and Jamie Herhily. In the video, they discuss one of the issues that the Strategic Plan tackles, the visibility of trans people.

At 4 pm today, TENI will host a live Q&A regarding their Strategic Plan. Find TENI on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

You can read TENI’s Strategic Plan in full here.