House of the Dragon premiere has fans wondering if Alicent and Rhaenyra are LGBTQ+

House of the Dragon made its triumphant debut this week, three years after the critically acclaimed television series, Game of Thrones concluded.

The prequel series takes place 200 years before the original series at the beginning of the Targaryen dynasty while Princess Rhaenyra and Prince Daemon Targaryen fight for the Thrones.

Game of Thrones included some queer representation, although many felt the show could have had more. This has led many fans to wonder, will the prequel show change that?

Not my gay ass shipping Rhaenyra and Alicent knowing damn well it won't happen 🤡 Friends, is it gay to call your bestie to ride a dragon with you? I think it is. #HouseoftheDragon — 💚 소아영 💚 (@baeover_bay) August 22, 2022

Episode one of House of the Dragon introduces viewers to two new characters, Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower. The two appeared to have incredible chemistry with one other, which led fans to speculate whether or not they would be the franchise’s next great LGBTQ+ representation.

me watching rhaenyra and alicent throughout this first episode#HouseoftheDragon pic.twitter.com/6y1ZfzDU5M — svt d-6 𖧷 (@lovedawoon) August 22, 2022

Milly Alcock who plays Rhaenyra and Emily Carey who plays Alicent recently told Insider that the romantic vibes between the two were “purposeful”.

Carey said that her initial reaction to the script read-through was that the two characters were “in love a little bit”.

One fan wrote “Rhaenyra and Alicent (House of the Dragon) are the cottagecore lesbians ever… ‘I wanna go ride a dragon with you and eat cake’ WHILE LAYING TOGETHER ON THE GRASS???? THAT’S GAY”.

rhaenyra and alicent (house of the dragon) are the cottagecore lesbians ever.. "i wanna go ride a dragon w you and eat cake" WHILE LAYING TOGETHER ON THE GRASS???? THATS GAY pic.twitter.com/W3PGWbprcA — marcy wuz here! 🌷 she/they (@marcy_wuz_here) August 22, 2022

“It was something that I was immediately conscious of when I read the script as a queer woman myself”.

Alcock also jokingly stated, “I’m just actually in love with Emily and so I think that’s it”.

She also explained that the relationship between both women is part of the larger theme of the show: the power dynamics between men and women and the roles that are expected of them within society.

rhaenyra and alicent are so gay, like baby rhaenyra only wants to go fly on her dragon and eat cake with her girlfriend; if that ain’t the gayest thong ever… #HouseoftheDragon — public enemy #1 (@yvsaintrs) August 22, 2022

“These women aren’t given the privilege to know what choices they have because of the world that they live in,” Alcock said.

“That’s the theme that runs through this entire story, and Alicent and Rhaenyra’s relationship is a prime example of it.”

We’ll have to follow the show’s progress to see if love blossoms between both characters.