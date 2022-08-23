Mother announces queer dance stage at Electric Picnic 2022

Everybody’s favourite queer club night Mother has just announced that they’ll be swapping the dance floor for the forest floor at Electric Picnic 2022 this September.

For the first time ever, the legendary Mother DJs will be spinning the tunes and keeping you dancing ‘til dawn from their very own ‘Mother After Dark’ stage in the woods of Stradbally.

“We’re very excited to be launching a Mother stage at EP,” Mother co-founder Cormac Cashman told GCN.

“‘Mother After Dark’ will be a dedicated queer dance space in the woods all weekend, opening at 9pm and closing when they make us. Let’s dance!”

As always, the team promise to bring their iconic blend of the best DJs, dance-party drag, and queer performers across all three nights of the Picnic to keep you moving and grooving.

Mother DJs Rocky T Delgado, Ruth Kavanagh and Ghostboy will be joined by a host of special guests such as dancefloor favourites Billy Scurry, Claire Beck, Mini Kimono, Tara Kumar and Mango.

Not since THISISPOPBABY hosted Poptopia in 2010, has EP seen such queer decadence and revelry with glitz and glamour being brought by the fabulous queens of the night Pixie Woo, Anziety, Shaqira Knightly, and Annie Queeries.

With the Electric Picnic 2022 lineup sporting a slew of queer favourites such as CMAT, Denise Chaila, Becky Hill, Annie Mac, and Sorcha Richardson, as well as Mother Pride Block Party sensation Rina Sawayama, this year’s festival promises to keep all you party animals happy.

Unfortunately for those of you who missed out, this year’s festival is already sold out but for anyone lucky enough to have nabbed those golden tickets, be sure to make it a truly fantastic weekend of unbridled queer joy and keep the party going by heading over to the ‘Mother After Dark’ stage.

Because you know what they say, “This ain’t no picnic. It’s a queer dance party.”