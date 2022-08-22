Participants needed for survey on LGBTQ+ victims of domestic violence in Ireland

Katie Gavin, an MA student of Criminology at TU Dublin, is conducting a survey to gather data for her research entitled Identifying Barriers to Reporting for LGBTQ+ Victims of Domestic Violence & Intimate Partner Violence in the Republic of Ireland.

According to Gavin, there is currently no research on the subject, making this first-of-its-kind study all the more valuable as a tool for creating safer spaces for members of our community who face these difficult issues.

“International studies suggest that significant additional barriers are faced by LGBTQ+ victims reporting or seeking help while experiencing domestic violence or intimate partner violence when compared to cisgender heteronormative victims,” says Gavin. “It is only through recognising these barriers that steps can be taken to reduce them.”

The survey consists of approximately fifteen to twenty questions that “will focus on sexual orientation, gender identity and the reporting of intimate partner and domestic violence” and “will vary from yes/no style questions to open question (sic) where you will be given the opportunity to include your own experience of reporting victimisation”. It is expected that the entire survey could be completed in ten to fifteen minutes.

Participants enter into the study anonymously, with all data kept confidentially and securely on a password-protected laptop, so if you are considering taking the survey, you can rest assured that your information will be used solely for this research. Once the study is completed, the findings will be published in a Dissertation that will be publically available through the TU Dublin library and online repository Arrow.

Gavin’s survey and research have received ethical approval from Dr David Irwin of TU Dublin, with the study being supervised by Dr Kevin Lalor, Assistant Head of School (Social Sciences), School of Law, Languages and Social Sciences at the same university.

If you wish to participate in this very worthwhile study, you can do so here or by scanning the QR in the Instagram post below.