Dan Levy has joined Sex Education and the gays are going wild

Dan Levy has just been announced as one of the newest cast members of Sex Education and the gays are over the moon. The Schitt’s Creek star will be playing Thomas Molloy, a famous author and writing mentor to Maeve in the United States.

The plotline for Sex Education’s fourth season goes as follows: “Maeve is living her dream at prestigious Wallace University, being taught by cult author Thomas Molloy. Otis is pining after her, whilst adjusting to not being an only child at home, or the only therapist on campus….”

He revealed his amazing news on Instagram with the caption “Sex Ed. Season 4. VERY serious news” and gay Twitter blew up.

RUBYOTIS IS COMING BACK TO ME pic.twitter.com/T2R7JFE5bg — grace (@peraltasbucky) August 19, 2022

According to Out Magazine, Dan Levy has been a longtime fan of the show (one of us!) and even dreamt about starring alongside the Sex Education crew.

“From what I remember correctly, Dan Levy spoke to (Asa) and said how much he liked the show and that he would like to be a substitute teacher, him playing David in Schitt’s Creek is like one of my favourite things ever — it got me through some tough times seriously.”

This is better than when Hannah Montana was on Suite Life of Zack and Cody. And that’s saying something. https://t.co/i7Xunra72k — Hannah Radley (@Hanradders97) August 22, 2022

Mimi Keene, who plays Ruby on the show also said, “I’m pretty sure he’s a fan of the show, I was really vibing that, and I hope we go ahead with another season and it happens.”

Connor Swindells, who plays Adam on the show also weighed in on having Dan Levy on the show saying “I would love Dan Levy to come on and play a substitute teacher, I’m a massive fan. I think he’s tremendous and a wonderful person and I think that they would be an amazing addition to the Sex Education cast if the stars were to align.”

OMG DAN LEVY IN SEX EDUCATION!!! YES YES YESSS https://t.co/ZfLHrcq4bD — R🕊 (@raamlahh) August 19, 2022

In addition to Levy’s arrival, a number of new cast members have also been announced including Thaddea Graham, Marie Reuther, Alexandra James, Imani Yahshua and Felix Mufti.

Season four is currently filming and we cannot wait to hear more about Dan Levy’s role in the beloved series!