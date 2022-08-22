Amazing queer events happening in Dublin for Culture Night 2022

Now in its seventh year, Culture Night has become a highlight on nearly everyone’s calendar and with ‘One Night For All’ as the theme of this year’s festivities the 2022 programme promises even more for all you discerning (and not so discerning) LGBTQ+ folk out there.

With so many unmissable events to choose from, it can be difficult to decide what’s right for you so in order to help you make the most of it, we’ve picked a few of the queer highlights taking place in Dublin on Friday, September 23 2022.

OUTHOUSE

Outhouse, Dublin’s LGBTQ+ community resource centre, returns to Culture Night with an array of happenings showcasing Irish queer culture at its best. In the Red Room, Living: an innovative, first-of-its-kind photographic exhibition of people living with HIV in Ireland will be on display. The stunning portraits by Hazel Coonagh were commissioned by GCN and HIV Ireland to help fight the stigma surrounding HIV.

Alongside this, in the library, Outhouse will hold a ‘Living Library’, challenging prejudice by facilitating conversations between older members of the community and visitors.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tír na mBeo (@tir_na_mbeo_thefilm)

2022 sees an exciting new collaboration and welcome addition to the Culture Night calendar as Outhouse teams up with GAZE Film Festival for ‘GAZE @ Outhouse Theatre’. For this year’s instalment GAZE will screen two poignant new Irish films, Tír na mBeo/The Land of the Living by Pradeep Mahadeshwar and Voices From Afar by the Gay Health Network.

Time: Outhouse will be welcoming visitors from 5.30pm-10pm with film screenings from 6.00pm-8.30pm

Venue: Outhouse, 105 Capel Street, D01 R290

SEX, DRUGS, SAUNAS AND CLUBS: QUEER SOCIAL SPACES IN HISTORY (walking tour)

Before the decriminalisation of anti-gay legislation in 1993, Ireland’s LGBTQ+ community had limited social opportunities and accessing them presented numerous difficulties and dangers – BUT that didn’t stop us from having fun! In a fabulous new tour designed especially for Culture Night 2022, social historian, activist, DJ, and co-founder of GCN Tonie Walsh will guide visitors through some of the places that helped nurture the vibrant queer community we see around us today.

Time: 4.30pm-7pm [90 min]

Start Point: Trinity College Entrance, Nassau Street, Dublin 2

AWAKEN THE METROPOLIS: TADHG

As one of the Culture Night 2022 ‘Awaken The Metropolis’ commissions, Meeting House Square will be brought to life by the incredibly gifted, emerging artist Tadhg. In this original set, designed to connect the community to the public space of the city, Tadhg will enthral spectators with his multidisciplinary haute couture-inspired performance to highlight “the beauty of gender fluidity”. Billed as “a breathtaking piece of new fashion which places the masculine form under the crystallised and delicate beauty of the female burlesque dancer”, this musical extravaganza promises to be one not to be missed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tadhg (@sexytadhg)

Tadhg’s exciting new work forms part of the hotly anticipated lineup on one of Culture Night’s main fixtures, Meeting House Square. The day kicks off with a family-friendly programme including; No Strings Theatre Company with their handcrafted puppet show; a performance by Samul Nori Drummers using traditional Korean musical instruments; a sing-along with Walkeleles from Walkinstown; and the high-octane rhythms of Pólca 4, spinning jigs and reels all the way from West Kerry. After Tadhg weaves his vibrant magic, the artist-run platform and alternative club collective Dublin Modular will be playing a mix of electronic music until midnight.

Time: All events are on a drop-in basis with shows running from 5.30pm-12am

Venue: Metting House Square, Essex Street, Temple Bar, Dublin 2

TENI (TRANSGENDER EQUALITY IRELAND)

For their first Culture Night soirée TENI will host two open screenings followed by live performances showcasing some of the best Trans culture North of the Liffey. The evening kicks off with the award-winning Irish short film Punch Line directed and co-written by Becky Cheatle. This will be followed by a screening of the feature-length documentary Major!. With the lineup of performers taking us all the way to midnight yet to be announced, TENI promises to deliver the most inclusive queer offering yet.

Time: 8.30pm-12am

Venue: TENI, 10 Ellis Quay, Arran Quay, D07 DDN0

MIND THE STEP

If dancing is your thing, you won’t be disappointed by what Mind the Step has in store for the night. From 4pm all the way through to midnight, the cafe will host free one-hour dance classes for both partnered and solo. From classics such as tango, Cuban salsa, or swing to more exotic belly dancing, Indian choreography or zouk you can twinkle your toes to any tune. And when we say you won’t be disappointed they’ve even included LGBTQ+ ballet among the sessions. Dno’t see anything that you can use on the stage at the George! How about trying out a TwerkFit workout? Be sure to bring comfortable clothing and shoes as this party goes all the way to midnight.

Time: 4pm-12am

Venue: 24 Strand Street Great, D01 E3C7

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mind the step (@_mind.the.step_)

RANELAGH/RATHMINES QUEER WALKING TOUR

If dancing’s not your style but you still fancy a bit of exercise and you want to avoid the hustle and bustle of the city centre, why not check out the Ranelagh-Rathmines Queer Walking Tour as it makes its Culture Night debut? Designed and delivered by GCN’s own archivist Han Tiernan, it covers approximately a century of local queer history, this entertaining and informative tour promises to expose some of the colourful characters who played their part in queer culture over the years as well as uncovering the lesser-known queer spaces of the suburbs. From Ireland’s first feminist press to gay brothels, no stone remains unturned in this enlightening meander through one of Dublin’s leafiest suburbs – Who knows what you might find lurking in the bushes?

Time: 6.30pm [90 min]

Start Point: The Triangle, Ranelagh, D06 NT39

With such a diverse range of events for all the LGBTQ+ community, this year’s Culture Night 2022 is the perfect opportunity to try something new or simply to make your return to the cultural scene in a safe, easy and enjoyable way.

For more information on all Culture Night 2022, check out the full programme here.