29% increase in hate crimes and hate-related incidents in Ireland, Gardaí report

According to the report published by An Garda Síochána today, March 22, there has been a 29% increase in the number of hate crimes and hate-related incidents reported in Ireland in 2022 compared to last year.

As detailed in the report, the total number of hate crimes and hate-related incidents reported in the country last year is 582, divided into 510 hate crimes and 72 hate-related (non-crime) incidents. In comparison, the total number of recorded incidents in 2021 amounts to 448.

The largest portion of incidents occurred in the Dublin Metropolitan Region, with 47% of hate crimes and hate-related incidents reported in this area. The bias motives for the incidents were also recorded by An Garda Síochána, with the most prevalent being race (32%), followed by sexual orientation (22%) and nationality (21%).

For the second year in a row, LGBTQ+ people were the second most targeted group in Ireland after racial minorities, with hate crimes against members of the community reported almost on a monthly basis.

Chair of the NXF, Anna Nolan, commented on the newly published report saying: “These alarming figures only confirm what our LGBTQI+ community have been reporting to us for quite some time now, namely a sharp rise in often violent hate attacks. We need concerted and targeted actions to tackle hate crimes, as well as confidence-building measures to address the chronic under-reporting of anti-LGBTQI+ hate crimes.”

She added, “We also need to finally start holding online platforms to account for the proliferation of hateful and extremist disinformation, which, as we can see, is having direct, real-world consequences.”

Pádraig Rice, Policy and Research Manager with LGBT Ireland, spoke about the recorded numbers, saying: “The figures released today should be a wakeup call for the Government and An Garda Síochána. We urgently need to see the introduction of robust hate crime legislation.”

“Beyond the bill, we must see enhanced training for Gardai, improved reporting, better monitoring and data collection and new victim supports,” Rice continued. “Ultimately, we must see hate crimes prevented and reduced through better policing, education, and awareness raising. We are calling on the Government to respond to these figures with a holistic and effective response.”