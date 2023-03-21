LGBTQ+ performance night QueerMania to celebrate one-year anniversary with spectacular All Stars show

QueerMania, an event night dedicated to showcasing LGBTQ+ talent, is set to celebrate its one-year anniversary with an emphatic All Stars show. Taking place in The Sound House on Sunday, March 26, audiences can expect music, drag, burlesque and more in what is sure to be an amazing occasion.

Organisers and hosts Jack O’Connor, Dylan Jordan and Nikkie Stones will be joined by a cast of incredible acts, including Viscose, Éire Comme, AIS, Nokia, Daria Décolleté and Gem Xavier. All of these names have been fan favourites across the event’s lifecycle, appearing across the debut night, Halloween Spooktacular show, and Chromatica After Ball.

Speaking about the exciting milestone, O’Connor told GCN: “QueerMania started off as a concept in my head of having a show filled with as many talents as possible.

“There are loads of queer nights in Dublin and around the country, but the majority of them only really focus on drag. So I wanted to create a night where we have not only drag but also a range of other talents from queer people who don’t do drag and might not necessarily have many places to perform because of that.”

On what to expect from the event, he explained that QueerMania “is a safe space full of amazing people expressing their talents for all to see,” adding that, because of the diversity of the performers, “you’re always kept on your toes!”

Reflecting on the journey to date, O’Connor said: “After a year of doing [shows], we’ve certainly found our way and are so thankful for how far we’ve come as well as all the support that we’ve received since we started!

“We started off small in Drop Dead Twice, then moved through a few other venues after that tragically caught fire, and now we’ve found our home in The Sound House! So you’ll be in for a treat as we showcase some amazing queer talent in one of the best venues in Dublin!”

Tickets for the QueerMania Anniversary Extravaganza are on sale now via Eventbrite from €15 – act fast to secure a spot!