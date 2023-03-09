Competition: Win tickets to the iconic RuPaul’s Drag Race Werq The World Tour in Dublin

The iconic RuPaul’s Drag Race is offering three pairs of tickets to GCN’s beloved readers to see the brand-new Werq The World tour in Dublin’s 3Arena on October 18.

Audiences lucky enough to see the spectacle can expect the show to be a groundbreaking experience. “Set in a dystopian future, the stars of RuPaul’s Drag Race must choose between the real world and the artificial world they have come to know,” organisers explain.

“The 2023 show delivers an all-new Sci-Fi production specially designed for large venues and arenas, so join Season 12 Winner Jaida Essence Hall and Season 10 winner Aquaria, along with Rosé, Angeria, Bosco, Daya Betty, Kandy Muse and Ginger Minj and prepare to be wowed at the world’s largest drag production.”

Senior Producer of Voss Events, Jon Norris, said: “It is the biggest, most spectacular drag show on the planet. The music, sets, fashion, choreography and lighting in this production are like nothing fans of drag have ever seen before.”

The Euro Tour is set to have 12 shows across the UK and Ireland. Therefore, there are no excuses for fans to miss out on the fabulous opportunity to see iconic former RuPaul’s Drag Race contestants perform together.

General ticket sales start tomorrow, March 10, at 10am via Cuffe & Taylor’s website.

To be in with a chance of winning tickets to RuPaul’s Drag Race Werq The World Tour 2023 live in Dublin, simply answer this question:

What date is the Dublin show of the Werq The World tour?

The competition closes on March 16. Winners will be contacted directly and shared on social media.

For more information about the tour, visit www.werqtheworld.com

By submitting this form, you give GCN consent to process your personal information for the purposes of conducting this competition. More information on how we protect your privacy can be found here.

Notice: JavaScript is required for this content.