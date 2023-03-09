Ukraine MP submits bill to legally recognise same-sex unions

Ukraine MP Inna Sovsun has submitted a bill calling for same-sex unions to be legally recognised in the nation. A member of the liberal Holos party, the politician took to social media on Tuesday, March 7, to announce the move.

In the Twitter thread, Sovsun says that 56% of Ukrainians currently support same-sex unions and urges President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the parliament to “take the lead from the people”.

As the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion recently passed, she also noted, “Every day, Ukrainian LGBT military personnel put themselves in danger protecting us. Yet, if they are in relationships, the state does not recognize those.

“This means that their partners do not have the same benefits as partner in heterosexual relationships.”

Every day, Ukrainian LGBT military personnel put themselves in danger protecting us. Yet, if they are in relationships, the state does not recognize those. This means that their partners do not have the same benefits as partner in heterosexual relationships. — Inna Sovsun (@InnaSovsun) March 7, 2023

Sovsun outlined the consequences of this, adding, “If LGBT military person is wounded, his/her partner would not be able to make decisions about his/her medical treatment.”

As a result, she says that “Ukrainians can no longer wait for equality”.

“We must do it immediately. LGBT Ukrainians deserve to have a family. Every day can be their last… There is no time for hesitation.”

Last year, a petition was launched calling for marriage equality in the country, with President Zelenskyy confirming that government will look into legislation, but not until after the war has ended. According to reports, he said he would work to ensure “all people are free and equal in their dignity and rights”.

The submission to legally recognise same-sex unions comes just days after KyivPride stated that, although Ukraine has limited LGBTQ+ rights, the war with Russia has united the country and improved attitudes towards queer people.

“It’s a good change because a lot of people understand that such things like sexual orientation or gender identity are not very important when you’re saved by these people. I think it’s amazing,” shelter manager Olha Onipko said.