Roderic O’Gorman targeted by vile homophobic insults as man interrupts live RTÉ News broadcast

During an RTÉ News: Six One broadcast, a man interrupted a live weather report with shocking anti-LGBTQ+ remarks. The segment aired last night, March 9, and was cut off after the person appeared on screen several times, recording with his phone and shouting at the camera.

Midlands Correspondent Sinéad Hussey was reporting from Mullingar in Co. Westmeath when the incident occurred. The journalist, speaking about the recent snowfall in Ireland and weather warnings in place, did not react to the intruder who could be heard and seen alongside her.

When he first appeared, the man shouted, “LGBT is a scam”. This was followed later by homophobic remarks made against Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth Roderic O’Gorman, an openly gay politician, who the person called “a child groomer”.

The live segment was cut off after approximately 40 seconds by news anchor Caitriona Perry who returned to the RTÉ studio, but not before claims of “Transgenderism is a deception. Boys can not be girls. Girls cannot be boys” could also be heard.

The man in question is thought to be far-right activist John McGhee, and the display comes at a time when there is increasing concern over the rise in harmful ideologies in Ireland.

In August 2022, a new report published by The Global Project Against Hate and Extremism highlighted that far-right groups with anti-LGBTQ+ agendas have grown in recent years in the country. The study profiled 12 Irish organisations who, with their beliefs and activities, “demean, harass, and inspire violence against people based on their identity traits including race, religion, ethnicity, language, national or social origin, caste, gender, sexual orientation, or gender identity.”

In response to the rise of the far-right in Ireland, the STOPFARRIGHT project was launched in November 2022, examining the best way that minority groups can strategise against the movement.