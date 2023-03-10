Irish drag artist Lavender accepts CMAT’s Album of the Year award

Last night, March 9, Irish musician CMAT won the RTÉ Choice Music Prize Irish Album of the Year 2022 for her record If My Wife New I’d Be Dead. As the singer is away on tour, drag artist Lavender accepted the award on her behalf, delivering an excellent speech.

Marking the 18th edition of the annual music awards, last night’s event took place in Vicar St in Dublin and was hosted by RTÉ 2FM. A judging panel made up of Irish media professionals decided on the winning album, which was then announced by last year’s winner Dave Balfe.

Among the nominees for the prize were also queer favourites Pillow Queens; however, it was Dubliner Ciara Mary-Alice Thompson, CMAT, who won this year’s accolade. Moreover, the musician also received a €10,000 cheque from the Irish Music Rights Organisation and the Irish Recorded Music Association.

Accepting the award and addressing the crowd, drag artist Lavender joked, “I know what you’re all thinking. CMAT’s a lot taller in person.”

The queen then explained the circumstances of CMAT’s absence, saying, “I promise that she has touring commitments and she’s not tied up in the boot of my car, so that I could be here and glamorous.”

Lavender then went on to read the speech penned by the singer, describing the award as “an enormous honour and a childhood dream of mine come true”.

….. does anyone know if sinead o’connor was still in the room when i was announced as the winner 🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺lots of reasons for me to cry right now but that might make me faint — cmat (@cmatbaby) March 9, 2023

The final words of the speech were: “Thank you so much for this award. I cannot wait to hold it in my hands and cradle it like a newborn baby. Perhaps I will buy a pram for it and push it around Dublin 15 for the rest of my life.”

Other winners on the night included Moncrieff, who was awarded the RTÉ Choice Music Prize Irish Song of the Year for his tune ‘Warm’; Sinéad O’Connor, who was recognised for Classic Irish Album; and Fontaines D.C., named Irish Artist of the Year.