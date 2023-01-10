Queer favourites Pillow Queens nominated for Choice Music Prize Irish Album of the Year

Leave the Light On, the sophomore record from queer rock group Pillow Queens, has been nominated for Irish Album of the Year at the prestigious Choice Music Prize 2022 awards. RTÉ revealed the full shortlist on 2FM’s Tracy Clifford Show on Monday, January 9, consisting of ten potential winners.

The former GCN cover stars reacted to the news on Twitter, writing: “best night of the year here we come!!”

best night of the year here we come!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/f6YKEbuiq5 — Pillow Queens (@PillowQueens) January 9, 2023

Pillow Queens expanded on their exclamation on Instagram with a typical light-hearted post.

“Never in a million years did we think when we released ‘Leave the Light On’ that we’d be single-handedly responsible for electricity prices soaring across the world. Nor did we imagine we’d receive a second @choiceprize nomination for album of the year.

“Thank you so much to everyone who has loved this record as much as we loved making it,” the band continued, also paying tribute to Thomas McLaughlin for producing the album.

“Massive thanks to @choiceprize too for including us along this year’s incredible list of album nominations. Irish music is f*cking great,” the post concludes.

There are several other queer favourites among the 2022 Choice Music Prize nominees for Irish Album of the Year. It’s no surprise that CMAT has earned a spot after releasing her stellar record If My Wife New I’d Be Dead, with Sorcha Richardson also in the running with Smiling Like An Idiot.

Fontaines DC’s Skinty Fia has been shortlisted, as has Aoife Nessa Frances’ Protector, Just Mustard’s Heart Under, Dermot Kennedy’s Sonder, The Mary Wallopers’ self-titled album, Anna Meike’s Theatre and Thumper’s Delusions of Grandeur.

Eleven Irish music media professionals and industry experts will be tasked with selecting the winner, due to be revealed at the 18th annual event in Vicar St on Thursday, March 9.

The winning act will receive €10,000, a prize fund provided by The Irish Music Rights Organisation (IRMO) and The Irish Recorded Music Association (IRMA). Additionally, each shortlisted artist will receive a specially commissioned award.