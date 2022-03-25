Brand new club night QueerMania is coming to Drop Dead Twice

Drop Dead Twice in Dublin will be the home of the debut show titled ‘QueerMania – It Begins Here…’ on Tuesday, March 29, with doors opening at 8 PM.

“We have an amazing talented lineup … for our first show including singers, lip-sync performers and even a stand-up comedian,” said Jack O’Connor, one half of the hosting duo. “We’re all so excited for the show and we hope you all are too!”

Joined by Celtic Tigress as his partner in crime after initially conceiving the idea with Dylan Jordan, Jack tells us what separates QueerMania from its predecessors.

“We’re choosing to showcase amazing non-drag talent in the Irish Queer community as well as fabulous drag talent,” he explains. “As far as I’m aware, there is no other event night in Ireland that showcases a mix of drag and non-drag talent so I feel like that is going to be an amazing thing about our night that will set us apart from the rest.”

With the first show set to take place early next week, Jack hopes that the event will see great success and become a monthly or bi-monthly feature for the queer Irish scene, potentially even collaborating with other promoters.

“We’re hoping to plough ahead and make this event a regular occurrence, not only in Dublin but to hopefully take it around the country to showcase talented individuals from all across Ireland!”

As an active member of the Irish LGBTQ+ family, Jack acknowledges the importance of queer events and spaces like QueerMania as a safe and social space for the community.

“…It’s because of shows like this that I’ve met and befriended so many that I know and love today,” Jack continues. “So not only are nights like this so important to showcase amazing talent from all around the country, but they’re even more important so that we can join together and celebrate the community as a whole, meet new people and to escape all your troubles and worries for a few hours and just have fun!”

Tickets for QueerMania are a mere €12.50 through Eventbrite, or you can pay €15 at the door.