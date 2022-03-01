11 wonderful queer events happening in March to add to your calendar

Now that the world is finally opening back up again, we’ve put together a shortlist of some amazing queer events to fill your March days. Get your planners out and start taking notes because you do not want to miss what’s in store this month.

Pride Poets

Pride Poets is hosting a monthly open mic night at Street 66, with the March edition landing on Tuesday, March 29. This event has seen some incredible talent thus far, including the launch night’s special guests, June Caldwell, Ollie Bell and Mark Ward, so we can’t wait to see what they have lined up for us this month.

80s night

Drogheda LGBTQI Pride 2022 fundraising event…. 80s night Tickets are available on https://t.co/3vHmq1Vomd https://t.co/9CM0I3zEkr pic.twitter.com/FAVFbmdeBr — Mr Gay Louth – Peter James Nugent (@PeterNugent7) February 28, 2022

On Saturday, March 19, McHugh’s Venue will be hosting a fab 80s night fundraiser for Drogheda Pride 2022. So dust off your neon gear and spend this retro night with DJ Paddy for just €10.

Mná tattoo day

View this post on Instagram A post shared by M N Á (@we.are.mna)

This event is in aid of charities that aid women in Ireland, hosted by We Are Mná on Sunday, March 6, in honour of International Women’s Day. A group of all female/queer tattooers from various studios will be uniting to raise funds for Dublin Rape Crisis, The Danu Project and Women’s Aid by offering Mná tattoos in exchange for donations. Check out their Instagram page for more details.

Bog Cottage: Life in The Community

This Sligo-based queer art collective is hosting their first solo show which opens on March 26 in Hyde Bridge Gallery, where they will also be hosting a screening of The Land Question by artist Eimear Walshe. To top of the event, they’re having a BYOB opening event in queer-run Penny Café, so it’s not one to be missed.

Lesbian Lives Conference after party

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Brennan Harding (@kate_brennan_harding)

DJ Kate Brennan Harding will be the perfect cap to the Lesbian Lives Conference after party on Saturday, March 5, at The Address Hotel in Cork City. Tickets are just €12 and it promises to be the perfect end to a brilliant event.

Dance to the Underground

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dance to the Underground! (@dance.to.the.underground)

Calling all rockers, punks, goths, drags, weirdos, freaks, queers, maniacs and misfits! This new queer rock’n’roll party in Dublin promises to fill a gap in Dublin nightlife and it’s happening Friday, March 11, so check out their Facebook event here to make sure you don’t miss out.

NSFW club night

After a sellout event, NSFW is back and it's going to be even bigger and better 🔥https://t.co/YvqgCLhdN1 — Gay Community News (@GCNmag) February 21, 2022

Set to return on 25 March, techno and progressive-dance inspired club NSFW (Not Safe for Work) is back and taking over Bow Lane Social Club for another fantastic night of inclusive queer fun! Join in on March 25 for a post-Covid celebration of our fabulous LGBTQ+ community.

Queer burlesque cabaret night

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Peacock Parlour (@the_peacock_parlour)

This fab event will be hosted by incomparable Phil T Gorgeous and feature some unreal queer Irish talent as part of Lesbian Lives 2022. On Friday, March 4, the Peacock Parlour is promising “a night of queer cabaret, burlesque and general craic”, so we highly recommend getting yourself to The Bodega as a matter of urgency.

Queer happenings on Paddy’s Day

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mother (@motherdublin)

This one’s a double-whammy! Mother presents Máthair on March 26, when Mother DJs will take over the Spiegeltent Mór at the National Museum of Ireland with a queer club show to kick off the St Patrick’s Festival.

Why be in only 1 parade when you can be in 2? We're itching to get back on the streets & couldn't wait till June, so we'll be one of the main pageants @stpatricksfest! A huge thanks to our pals at Paddy's Day for making this happen ☘️🌈https://t.co/uAlIWlMAtS pic.twitter.com/KIGRkn7iOC — Dublin LGBTQ+ Pride (@DublinPride) February 7, 2022

And as if that wasn’t enough, the folks at Dublin LGBTQ+ Pride couldn’t wait until June to march again, so they’re bringing some colour to this year’s Saint Patrick’s Day parade. What could be more fabulous than that?! It’s also worth mentioning that they’re looking for some lovely volunteers and we can’t think of a better way to spend your time.

QueerMania

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Queer Mania (@queermania_night)

Hosted by Jack O’Connor and Celtic Tigress, this new LGBTQ+ event showcases all forms of queer Irish talent, with a mix of both drag and non-drag performers. On March 29, the event will take place in Drop Dead Twice, Dublin, with doors opening at 8 PM. Tickets are a mere €12.50 through Eventbrite, or you can pay €15 at the door.

And finally…

Delicious and Dublin Pride Ukraine LGBTQ+ Fundraiser

….Rainbow Railroads via Dublin Pride and the European Pride Organisers Association ALL proceeds directly going to help these charities THIS WEEK. ALL DJ’s and staff have waived their fess. Thanks,

Buzzhttps://t.co/1HwQP19vTU — Buzz O'Neill-Maxwell (@buzzoneill) March 1, 2022

While we’re all out enjoying the most fabulous queer events that March has to offer, it’s important to remember what our LGBTQ+ brothers and sisters in Ukraine are going through right now.

Delicious and Dublin Pride are hosting an LGBTQ+ fundraiser to support out Ukrainian rainbow family with all proceeds going to Kyiv Pride, Outright International and Rainbow Railroads, so what better way to spend your money and your time? Audio Pilots will be performing a four-hour DJ set and DJ Ruth will be playing the classic dance hits on Saturday, March 5, at The Grand Social. Tickets are available here.

And that concludes our queer events guide for March 2022! We hope to see you at all of these fab celebrations of Irish LGBTQ+ work and talent.