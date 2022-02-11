Open Mic night Pride Poets will launch at Street 66 later this month

Pride Poets is brought to us by Dublin Pride following the major success of the Wilde Poets open mic which took place during Winter Pride. The event gives a platform to poets and spoken word artists at Dublin’s premier queer bar, Street 66.

After the huge success of #WildePoets last year, we are back with a brand-new monthly #openmic @st66dublin! Join us on the last Tues of the month for #PridePoets, a spoken word & poetry extravaganza hosted by the one & only @somulligan 🌈 📅 22/2/22 @ 7PM – 9PM pic.twitter.com/4TpNXtMhPp — Dublin LGBTQ+ Pride (@DublinPride) February 8, 2022

“Taking place on the last Tuesday of the month from 7 PM – 9 PM, Pride Poets will kick off on Tuesday, 22 February,” Dublin Pride told GCN.

“Hosted by lesbian activist and artist Sonya Mulligan, each evening will start with three special guest performances,” they promise. “After that, it’s an open mic for anyone with a story to tell. This can be original work, or you can read an existing poem. The world’s your oyster!”

Put 22nd February in your calendar for the launch night of #pridepoets run by @DublinPride in @st66dublin 7-9pm Special guests incl @junecaldwell @Comrade_Ollie and Mark award and our open mic. Come grab a bite of queer culture pic.twitter.com/mIp03y1ZO5 — sonya mulligan (@somulligan) February 10, 2022

The Pride Poets debut later this month already has three special acts lined up, starting with June Caldwell, author of Little Town Moone and Room Little Darker who will be reading a poem on the opening night.

June will be followed by Ollie Bell, activist, poet and the co-founder of Trans and Intersex Pride Dublin, and finally Mark Ward, poet and author of upcoming book, HIKE.

I'll be reading a poem at this event in two weeks time. Do pop along. https://t.co/7BlugBLl0c — June Caldwell (@junecaldwell) February 9, 2022

And of course, the event will be led by Pride Poets host, Sonya Mulligan, Director of Outitude: The Irish Lesbian Community the fantastic documentary which deservedly won the GAZE Audience Award in 2018.

Apart from that fantastic lineup of talented performers, the mic is open to anyone with a story to tell. The poem or spoken word piece does not have to be an original, although original material is also welcome! As a participant, you can pay homage to an existing piece of work, or if you’re interested in following the footsteps of Caldwell, Bell and Ward by becoming a guest performer at future Pride Poets events, you can reach out through [email protected] and send along three samples of your work.