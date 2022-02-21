Queer club NSFW returns bigger and better

Techno and progressive-dance inspired club NSFW (Not Safe for Work) is back and taking over Bow Lane Social Club for another fantastic night of inclusive queer fun!

Set to return on 25 March, doors will open from 10:30 PM to a post-Covid celebration of our fabulous LGBTQ+ community.

“This is an inclusive space for queer people of all colours and gender conformity to feel welcome and safe,” the event description reads, promising a night where everyone can feel safe and comfortable.

To back that up, the event prohibits photographs and even seals camera phones lenses upon entry to “allow people to dress as they please and to play and dance without reproach.”

They do encourage, however, some pre-NSFW selfies, before cameras go on timeout: “We want to see your best and nastiest outfits!”

GCN spoke with NSFW co-founder, Sean Fitzpatrick, about the club’s triumphant return.

“We had four days to launch our first party and threw a great sell-out event,” he said. “We did, however, want to create a more inclusive space and have hired a more diverse cast of dancers including female and Trans QPOCs.”

“We will also be doing a full venue takeover this time round with our own bar staff and will be able to offer more space and an extra room to focus on a variety of House and Techno queer DJs,” he added.

Sean went on to say, “This will be hopefully a monthly event to provide a safe space for freedom of expression and acceptance of all members of the queer community.”

You can get tickets here and we do suggest booking quickly, as it only took days for the last NSFW club night to sell out completely. Plus, early birds get a discount, with tickets starting at €16.87 and going up to €22.20.