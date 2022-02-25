Queer burlesque cabaret night coming to Cork for Lesbian Lives Conference

As part of Lesbian Lives 2022, the Peacock Parlour is promising “a night of queer cabaret, burlesque and general craic” on Friday, 4 March. What more could you want?

Phil T Gorgeous will be hosting this epic lineup of queer Irish artists and performers, including Sade O Sapphic, Slick O’, Mizza, The Wilde Geeze, Bonnie Boux and Lucy Von Furr, followed by DJ Andrea to play us into the wee hours of the morning.

Starting at 10 PM and coming to its big finish at 2:30 AM, The Bodega is also offering signature cocktails concocted specially by their fabulous mixologists.

“We have had a great response from performers and have a really great lineup,” said Emma Hurley, one of the organisers of the Lesbian Lives Conference. “There have been a few bumps along the way but we secured The Bodega for the night and they have been really great.

“It seems fitting that the revival of queer events in Cork post-pandemic kicks off in this amazing space- we’re so worth it! Novelty is one of the key elements for mental wellness and it’s something that’s been missing from many people’s lives. I think we really all want to gather and dance and celebrate. And so that is what this event is really all about.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Peacock Parlour (@the_peacock_parlour)

“The pandemic has been an absolute roller coaster of emotions for performers and it’s just been so quickly flipped on its head and then back again,” said producer and host of Queer Creatives, Foxy P. Cox.

“Everything changed so fast – the rug was snatched from under us. To be able to put this show on is an amazing opportunity. To give people a chance to throw their glad rags on and have a good night out. People I reached out to felt the same way, we’re all excited to be doing this.”

Foxy added, “It’s a very diverse show, all genders, orientations- drag kings, queens, shining divas and unicorns! And then we dance!”

Tickets for this amazing night of queer cabaret are only €14.20… and that’s including the booking fee! So what are you waiting for? Book here now!