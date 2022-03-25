Watch: Trailer for first Grindr original comedy series Bridesman just dropped

Grindr has just dropped the hilarious trailer for a brand new original scripted series, Bridesman, the first venture of its kind for the location-based dating app.

Set to premiere in-app this April 1, Bridesman stars Jimmy Fowlie (best-known for The Other Two) as Terry, a “gay and awful” man who reluctantly takes on the role of a bridesmaid for his best friend’s wedding, despite his own negatives views on the concept of marriage.

John Onieal is the creator and co-writer behind this six-episode series, directed by Julian Buchan, and is comprised of a talented cast including Sydnee Washington, Shannon DeVido, Crystal Porter-Bazemore, Megan Chelsea Johnson, David Mudge, Calvin Seabrooks and Benito Skinner.

“We’re thrilled to partner with John on Grindr’s first foray into long-form content,” said Grindr’s Director of Marketing, Alex Black, when news of the series first broke. “Bridesman is tailor-made for the Grindr community—it’s smart, queer, campy, and features sharp commentary on gay dating, heteronormative standards, and Grindr itself. We are so proud to be showcasing some of the finest talent in the queer community as we continue to find new and creative ways to connect our users.”

The trailer suggests that protagonist Terry even seeks to thwart the wedding by seducing his (female) best friend’s hunky fiancé with whom he has “an electric sexual connection”, according to the show’s official description.

“The series is an irreverent, fast-paced satire of modern wedding culture and the ‘old fashioned trend’ of monogamy,” the description reads. “Follow Terry and an unhinged ensemble cast of bridesmaids, detectives, a secret agent, and a demon from hell as the bridal party barely survives the wedding’s hallmark events, from the sexy bridal boudoir photoshoot to the bachelorette party.”

Bridesman premieres on the Grindr app on April 1, with the complete series available to stream on YouTube from April 4.