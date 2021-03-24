Haus of W.I.G. ball returns with 12 queens ready to battle it out

The amazing Haus of W.I.G. return with the finale of their lockdown ball, where 12 queens will battle it out for the virtual crown of the Haus of W.I.G. ball!

The lockdown ball started back when there was hope for the ball to culminate in a live stage show. However, due to lockdown restrictions the show will go on, but virtually.

Dublin’s fiercest and naughtiest drag haus has provided us with some much-needed lockdown entertainment and now the ball looks to find the brightest and the best of amateur drag.

The ball will be hosted by Shaqira Knightly, Naomi Diamond, and Donna Tella and will focus on three categories; Lockdown Look, Legendary Lip-Sync and Too Much Talent.

After their performances, the contestants will be judged by special guest judges Annie Queeries, Dylatrix, and Connie Whelan. The organisers say that these judges will be looking for performers who are “really going for it, living their best lives on stage, and giving no f*cks!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Haus of W.I.G. (@hausofwig)

The Haus queens say that they “wanted to create a friendly competition with high production value that’s open to all types of drag and might even inspire someone who doesn’t necessarily class themselves as a drag artist or performer to get up on the stage and live their fantasy.”

The public will be able to vote for their favourite contestant after the show on Instagram, following which there’ll be a virtual crowing of the winner. And the fun doesn’t end there – expect an awesome after-party, also taking place on the @hausofwig Instagram page.

So make sure to clear your diaries for Friday 26th March at 8pm when the ball to end all balls will be streamed live on the Haus of W.I.G. YouTube channel. Slay!