HazBeanz podcast announces all-LGBTQ+ Traveller episode

Irish Traveller and stand-up comedian, Máirtín Mac an Bhaird has shared that an episode of his podcast, The HazBeanz Show, focuses entirely on issues facing the LGBTQ+ Traveller community.

Mac an Bhaird announced the groundbreaking collaboration on Twitter, revealing that several prominent LGBTQ+ Travellers would be featured on the episode, which explores the diverse and varied issues that are currently facing the LGBTQ+ Traveller community.

The episode boasts guest speakers such as poet Oein Bhairduin, television personality Hughie Maughan, advocate James Lawrence, and Trans Traveller trailblazer, Ruby O’Brien.

The HazBeanz Show, prior to restrictions imposed by COVID-19, was a traveling podcast production. Mac an Bhaird would go across the country, meeting with different prominent members of the Traveller community to discuss issues, news, culture, entertainment, and comedy, all over a cup of tea.

Previous episodes of the series have focused on topics from autism to drug addiction, from homelessness to mental health.

According to The HazBeanz Show, their mission is to “invite people who would not normally have the opportunity to engage with a Traveller, in their environment, and without judgement” to take part in a conversation about issues facing the community at large.

In addition to his work with HazBeanz, Mac an Bhaird also expressed his interests on Twitter to develop a documentary on LGBTQ+ Travellers across the country.

Past episodes of The HazBeanz Show can be found here. And you can catch a preview of the upcoming LGBTQ+ episode here.

Mac an Bhaird also recently featured in a calendar by the National LGBT+ Traveller and Roma Action Group celebrating visibility and acceptance.

At the time of its release, Eileen Flynn, a member of the Action Group and the first female Traveller to become a Senator, expressed, “[It’s about} valuing people differently within our community, rather than coming down on anyone for their sexuality and gender. Accepting people for who they are, is the only way to be, as there is really no right way to be a Traveller. Live and let live.”