Heartstopper could get its own Lego set and we can’t cope

Forget the fanfics and the fanart, we’re moving on to fan Legos! Specifically, a Lego Ideas proposal for a Heartstopper Lego set.

Lego Ideas, an online platform run by Lego, allows builders and creators to show what they’ve built, enter contests, and, as in this case, create and vote for proposals for new Lego sets. Known as his tag ‘Feace,’ a Lego fan named Flavio has created one project and one project only – but that project has absolutely taken off.

Flavio’s set consists of Charlie Spring’s room from the hit Netflix show Heartstopper, based on Alice Oseman’s incredible graphic novels. The creator also designed five of the show’s main characters – Charlie, Nick, Elle, Tao and Isaac.

“Heartstopper has warmed my heart with goodness, sweetness, generosity of friendships and love from all the main characters,” Flavio wrote in their description of the Lego set.

If you think you’ve watched Heartstopper an insane amount of times, Flavio has watched it more. Their Lego set contains an incredible amount of details from the show, both big and small.

Fans will notice Charlie’s iconic neon ‘MUSIC’ sign and his mini disco balls, his “usual unmade bed,” his drum set where he expresses himself and helps Nick do the same, and the rug where he and Nick lay and do their homework.

Flavio read about series set decorator Maxwell Fine’s ideas for Charlie’s bedroom within the show, and his vision of how “Charlie’s room wanted to be messy, but also had to have a sense of ownership.”

“For me, the way Charlie embraces his sexuality is a direct result of him being so creatively curious in life,” Fine wrote on his website.

Quoting Fine in their description of why they chose to create the Heartstopper set, Flavio wrote, “I’ve recreated Charlie’s Room with love and passion using bricks… and it shows his design, decorative objects, posters and… the creative chaos!”

But the creator didn’t just build a whole Heartstopper set. Flavio went above and beyond, and also used the set to stage some of the show’s iconic and adorable scenes.

“I wanted to recreate an environment and atmosphere full of emotions from Charlie’s room. It’s one of the places where some of the sweetest, most intense and touching scenes where [sic.] shot along with Nick,” Flavio’s description reads.

The Lego Ideas proposal includes images of Lego-tised versions of the moments before Charlie sweetly teaches Nick to play the drums, the times when the boys sit on Charlie’s rug together, and the scene in which Charlie plays Monopoly with his friends.

Lego Ideas proposals need 10,000 supporters for Lego to consider turning them into a reality, and with over 9,700 lovers of Lego and Heartstopper voting for the project, Flavio’s set is incredibly close to that threshold.

Fans desperately want the set, and have taken to Twitter to say as much, as well as urging their social networks to vote for the set so it can be obtained in reality.

Hey guys please go support this incredible project 💗🥹❤️

Heartstopper Charlie's Room https://t.co/RGh7XNtO8u

It’s amazing and would be so awesome for Lego to make and us to have it at home ❤️❤️❤️❤️🍃 #Heartstopper #heartstopperlego — L-A🦖☀️🏳️‍🌈 (@lamatassoni) July 23, 2022

I love Legos and Heartstopper, it's perfect. Take my money 💰 https://t.co/2GFWto53Sd — Lane (@Lucious_Lane) July 23, 2022

People are also just generally freaking out.

THERE IS A HEARTSTOPPER LEGO SET AND NOBODY TOLD ME???????? — nick! ❤️‍🩹 | 📌 NEW CORPSE ART (@corpsexroses) July 22, 2022

Flavio clearly expresses the connection to the show that many viewers like these Twittter users have found since Heartstopper’s release in April.

“Heartstopper is a gift for adolescents, the young, adults from all over the world,” they wrote in the set description.

“It brings into the homes of millions of people the emotions and feelings of two boys and their friends with simplicity and realism, showing clearly how friendships and love are emotions that bond human beings regardless of their identity or orientation.”

Fingers crossed that enough people vote for the set and that Lego listens to the people, because we’re clearing off a space on our shelves now. And if you need something else beautifully queer to keep you going as you wait for Season 2, we’ve got suggestions for ongoing and upcoming shows to tide you over, or even to join Heartstopper in your list of favorites.