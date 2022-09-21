Hellraiser trailer drops showing first look at Trans actor Jamie Clayton’s Pinhead

The anticipated Hellraiser reboot has just landed. The much-anticipated horror stars Transgender actress Jamie Clayton portraying the notorious villain Pinhead, leader of pain-obsessed beings called the Cenobites who feed off of the suffering of others.

The trailer was released on Tuesday 20 September and offered a glimpse of what’s to come in the remake.

The two-minute clip shows each victim attempting to solve a puzzle box called the Lament Configuration. Once the puzzle is solved, the Cenobites can freely enter the world. However, there’s a twist… Each time victims attempt to solve the box, they are targeted in extremely horrifying ways.

That’s not all the pain and suffering that this movie will have to offer though, The director of the film has introduced an entirely new character called “The Mask” who has been described as one of his favourite Cenobites… better not tell that to Pinhead!

We meet Jamie Clayton as the newly revamped Pinhead throughout the chilling trailer, most notable when she warns “What is it you pray for?” to her final victim.

Audiences were first introduced to Pinhead in the original Hellraiser film in 1987. The protagonist was played by Doug Bradley and since then, it has been a classic horror movie.

The Hulu original follows the story of Riley, a young woman struggling with addiction and compulsive behaviour. Her character encounters the doomed puzzle box and unleashes the wrath of its chaos.

The film’s remake was written by Adam Faison and Drew Starkey and is directed by David Bruckner who directed The Night House. The cast list includes Brandon Flynn, Aoife Hinds, Hiam Abbass, Goran Visnjic, Adam Faison, Drew Starkey and Selina Lo.

In addition to the enormously talented cast and creative team, Clive Barker, who directed the original Hellraiser films is also involved as one of the producers.

Speaking about his involvement with the project, Barker stated that “Having seen some of the designs from David Bruckner’s new Hellraiser film, they pay homage to what the first film created, but then take it to places it’s never been before.”

He also added that “This is a Hellraiser on a scale that I simply didn’t expect. David and his team are steeped in the story’s mythology, but what excites me is their desire to honour the original and revolutionise it for a new generation.”

Hellraiser is scheduled to release on October 7 on US streaming platform Hulu.