Here's what you can expect from Week nine of GCN's Digital festival of creativity, In and Out

Tuesday, 7 pm:Histories and Cultural representations of HIV/AIDs in Ireland

Continuing our series of conversations for GCN’s In And Out Digital Festival of LGBT+ Creativity, our host Dr Mary McAuliffe is joined by Dr Cormac O’Brien and James Grannell, both of UCD, for a fascinating conversation about the histories and cultural representations of HIV/AIDs in 1980s Ireland.

James is an expert on the histories of HIV/AIDs activism in the 1980s and will talk to us about the work of the different organisations, in particular the work of Gay Health Action, which was set up in 1985, making 2020 the 35th anniversary of its foundation.

Cormac will talk about the politics of stigma which ran through much of the representations of HIV/AIDs in Irish theatre, literature and the media.

Wednesday, 7 pm: Workout Like a Warrior Session 3

Our Health, Fitness & Wellbeing strand of In and Out Festival for June is being proudly supported by Lifestyle Sports. This Wednesday, we’re delighted to welcome back out friends from the Emerald Warriors.

The LGBT+ rugby team Emerald Warriors are a testament to the power of inclusivity and determination, proven by their successful bid to host the Union Cup in 2019 – bringing together LGBT+ rugby teams across Europe for a spectacular tournament.

Thursday, 7 30- 10 pm: Dating Amber Watch Party and Q&A

Rounding out week nine of our In and Out offering, we’re delighted to team up with the beauties at GAZE and Wildcard Distribution for a watch-along screening of new Irish film Dating Amber, followed by a virtual Q+A with director David Freyne and lead actors Fionn O’Shea and Lola Petticrew, moderated by GAZE Programmer Seán McGovern.

Dating Amber is a hilarious coming-of-age comedy set in Ireland during the mid-90s. Things begin to unravel when Eddie and Amber, closeted teens and best friends, fake a relationship to stop everyone from speculating about their sexuality. Starring Fionn O’Shea (Normal People, Handsome Devil), Lola Petticrew (A Bump Along the Way) and Irish acting legends Sharon Horgan and Barry Ward.

Tweet along with hashtags #DatingAmberGAZE and join us afterwards for the live Q+A where you can get the chance to join in the conversation. Start watching at 7:30 PM (AMAZON PRIME) Q+A live on Zoom/GCN Facebook at 21:10

