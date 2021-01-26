High Court denies LGBTQ+ refugee asylum saying his sexuality is not credible

The High Court has denied a man seeking asylum for fear of persecution in Nigeria after calling into question his sexuality, saying he wouldn’t have engaged in same-sex activity if local laws and customs didn’t allow it.

A man, referred to as Mr X, faces deportation after the Department of Justice and Equality refuted his claims of being bisexual. The State concluded that there were inconstituencies to his story of having same-sex relations because, as stated in a High Court document, “it simply is not credible that a young man having been raised in…a restrictive environment would engage in behaviour both unacceptable and outlawed in the society in which he lives.”

In 2016, Mr X sought asylum in Ireland after allegedly fleeing from Nigeria due to fear of persecution. Two years later, the Department issued a notice to the man containing a deportation order after deciding that he would face no harm upon his return.

Mr X attempted to appeal this decision and halt deportation, stating that the High Court had not given him the benefit of doubt. However, his case has yet again been denied.

The High Court document states, “However, whether, given the just – mentioned aspects of Mr X’s case, the State is at risk of falling short, in this case, of attaining that general moral ideal which it recognises in, and seeks to attain through, its asylum regime, for if the Minister is wrong and Mr X is bisexual, he is set to be deported to a country where LGBTI+ people are treated badly and suffer greatly.”

Following the High Court’s decision, the Movement of Asylum Seekers in Ireland (MASI) are calling out Minister McEntree and the Department of Justice over their approach to queer people seeking refugee status in Ireland. On Twitter, they wrote, “An LGBTQ+ asylum seeker from Nigeria faces possible deportation from Ireland as Minister of Justice says his sexuality is not credible. The Department of Justice says it’s not plausible that a young man would have sex with same sex partners if law and custom forbid it. God help us all.”

The LGBTQ+ community in Ireland have joined MASI in speaking out against the High Court ruling. Dr Panti Bliss stated, “I can say with total confidence that young men do indeed have sex with other men when ‘law and custom’ forbid! Cos I had lots of sex in this country before 1993 decriminalistion. Department of Justice, get real.”

Journalist Philip O’Connor further wrote, “This is one of the most mean-spirited, ignorant and illogical interpretations of an asylum-seeker’s story I’ve ever come across, but then again, the purpose seems to be to find reasons not to grant asylum in Fortress Europe.”

The High Court’s decision closely follows a International Protection Officer’s rejection of a lesbian woman’s appeal for refugee status despite telling authorities she feared for her life in Zimbabwe. In a statement, activist Bulelani Mfaco wrote, “The Department of Justice assumes to have the authority to validate an asylum seeker’s sexual orientation. Nowhere in Irish law or practice would the State treat its LGBTQ+ citizens like LGBTQ+ asylum seekers.”