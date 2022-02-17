Irish comedy-drama High Entropy looking to cast Trans and non-binary actors

High Entropy, the new comedy-drama pilot by Irish Trans filmmaker Ailo Kerr, is now casting its two lead roles.

“This pilot will explore family dynamics, identity, censorship, and the factors that can affect a good relationship, not only between other people but between people and their bodies,” Kerr tells GCN.

“It will delve into the fear associated with being queer and the acts of censoring oneself in order to be accepted and safe. High Entropy is about coming out of one closet and going into another.”

The lead role of Shane, a Trans man who can ‘pass’ for cis, will be played by a Trans actor while production also seeks a non-binary person to play the role of Shane’s partner, Aoife.

“It’s about authenticity and representation,” said Kerr on the subject of casting. “I think we’ve had more than enough Trans characters played by cis actors. It’s time we had more Trans actors playing Trans parts and cis parts! All of the parts!”

The pilot was selected for production in Ireland by Film EU and, while the pilot will work as a standalone short for the festival circuit, Kerr’s hope is that it will get picked up and turned into a series.

“It’s important to share all queer stories,” Kerr said on the importance of LGBTQ+ representation, “to show that we are whole people, so we’re not left out, so we’re part of the narrative because we exist in real life and we deserve to be allowed to exist in media in the same way as straight cis people. It’s about saying ‘hey, look, we deserve empathy and understanding’. Hell, we deserve to be adored.”

While these are not paid roles, Kerr tells us that “Expenses will be covered and we’ll treat you like royalty”.

If you think you could be Shane or Aoife in High Entropy, send a showreel or audition tape to [email protected] any time up until February 23. Kerr promises that the audition process will be very relaxed; you can choose your own piece to perform or submit, or else you can request a snippet of the script to read as part of your audition.

“And we’re very nice, I promise!” Kerr adds. “It will be an email or two, followed by a video chat, then we’ll figure out who fits best and get going.”