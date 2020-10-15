Dublin artist Hometime swings into the charts with glorious pop nostalgia

Hometime is the name under which Dubliner Tony Kavanagh releases music. A range of songwriting partnerships over the years has seen him amass a diverse back catalogue of songs, some of which form the basis of the forthcoming debut album, Past Imperfect.

Hometime created a buzz earlier this year with debut single, ‘Gratitude‘, reaching number four on the Irish iTunes pop charts and amassing 23,000 streams on Spotify.

The second single ‘The Sound of Heartbreak’ dropped at the end of July. This chugging, darkly melodic slice of pop has a love for Robyn, ABBA and Max Martin weaved into its DNA and reached number seven on the iTunes chart.

It has been picked up by radio stations across the globe, spending almost a month in the Canadian Q32 Chart and broke the Top Ten in the UK’s LGBTQ+ Music Chart.

Ahead of the release of his album this Autumn, we caught up with Tony.

Hey Tony! If you could describe your sound in one sentence, what would it be?

I would say it’s pure pop with a dab of darkness, a smidge of neurosis and the occasional fleck of sarcasm.

What’s the message of ‘The Sound of Heartbreak’?

The song is about the inevitability of heartbreak. Nobody’s immune. You’re going to get burnt at least once before you learn how to work at a relationship so that it might last. And even then… Look, what can I tell you? The working title for my album was Miseryguts. I couldn’t have a career in inspirational quotes.

Who or what is doing it for you right now in the world of music?

I’m a bit obsessed with Jessie Ware’s new album, What’s Your Pleasure?. I’ve also had Elaine Mai’s single ‘Somewhere Else’ on a loop – it’s really beautiful. I have to say that the Irish queers have really been knocking it out of the park for the last while – Elaine Mai, Tim Chadwick, Ailbhe Reddy, Conleth Kane, SOAK. I love what the Pillow Queens are bringing to the table as well. And my mates in Eden are getting new music ready too. I also like all of the people telling Spotify’s Daniel Ek to get stuffed.

Who is the greatest personal influence on your life and why?

Since becoming a parent, my mother falls out of my mouth whenever I speak.

Who is the greatest musical influence on you, and why?

I’ve been a massive ABBA fan since I was 12. Citing them as an influence is dangerous though, because it begs the question “why aren’t you as brilliant as them?” But come on! I followed Frida’s solo career after ABBA and I really admire the left-of-centre choices she made.

I sometimes try to imagine my tunes in her mouth. I took my working name from Alison Moyet’s 2002 album. Her refusal to repeat herself, the uncompromising pursuit of her own vision is inspiring. And how could you not admire that voice?

Who is your LGBTQ+ icon?

There are so many brilliant LGBTQ+ people that I admire. Picking one icon is an impossible challenge. My big worry is the noxious attempt to remove the T from our community acronym. I will stan anyone who shuts that destructive shit down. We’re not a community without our trans siblings.

If you could have any six musicians over for a jamming session, who would they be?

Are you kidding? I’d fret too much about the people I couldn’t include. Plus, I’d have to sit silently by, in awe, far too intimidated to join in.

What’s the best piece of life advice you ever received?

Never take a sleeping tablet and a laxative on the same night.

If the world were ending tomorrow, what would you do today?

I’d wrap my arms around my husband and our son and not let go.

The latest single from Hometime, 'The Sound of Heartbreak', is available to stream now. Find out more about Hometime's debut album on hometimemusic.com